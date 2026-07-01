https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-keeps-hammering-ukraines-energy-grid-1124380857.html
Russia Keeps Hammering Ukraine’s Energy Grid
Russia Keeps Hammering Ukraine’s Energy Grid
Sputnik International
In retaliation, Russian forces are launching high-precision strikes on Ukrainian fuel depots, supply stations, and railway hubs, crippling the enemy’s logistics, one link at a time.
2026-07-01T06:59+0000
2026-07-01T06:59+0000
2026-07-01T08:09+0000
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Russian troops use the upgraded Geran combat drones to smash enemy infrastructure.The latest targets include:25 petrol stations in a number of eastern Ukrainian cites, including Berislav, Shostka, and KhersonA gas distribution station near Panyutino in eastern Ukraine’s Zaporozhye regionA logistics center of the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of ZaporozhyeRailway infrastructure in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkov regionA petroleum, oil and lubricants depot (POL) belonging to Ukraine’s Kantserovka oil refinery.A logistics center in the Kharkov region, used by Ukrainian troops to store weapons, drones, and components.A POL depot in the Dnepropetrovsk region.
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russia, ukraine, troops, targets, drones, attacks
russia, ukraine, troops, targets, drones, attacks
Russia Keeps Hammering Ukraine’s Energy Grid
06:59 GMT 01.07.2026 (Updated: 08:09 GMT 01.07.2026)
In retaliation, Russian forces are launching high-precision strikes on Ukrainian fuel depots, supply stations, and railway hubs, crippling the enemy’s logistics, one link at a time.
Russian troops use the upgraded Geran combat drones to smash enemy infrastructure.
The latest targets include:
25 petrol stations in a number of eastern Ukrainian cites, including Berislav, Shostka, and Kherson
A gas distribution station near Panyutino in eastern Ukraine’s Zaporozhye region
A logistics center of the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of Zaporozhye
Railway infrastructure in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkov region
A petroleum, oil and lubricants depot (POL) belonging to Ukraine’s Kantserovka oil refinery.
A logistics center in the Kharkov region, used by Ukrainian troops to store weapons, drones, and components.
A POL depot in the Dnepropetrovsk region.