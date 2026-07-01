https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-keeps-hammering-ukraines-energy-grid-1124380857.html

Russia Keeps Hammering Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Russia Keeps Hammering Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Sputnik International

In retaliation, Russian forces are launching high-precision strikes on Ukrainian fuel depots, supply stations, and railway hubs, crippling the enemy’s logistics, one link at a time.

2026-07-01T06:59+0000

2026-07-01T06:59+0000

2026-07-01T08:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Russian troops use the upgraded Geran combat drones to smash enemy infrastructure.The latest targets include:25 petrol stations in a number of eastern Ukrainian cites, including Berislav, Shostka, and KhersonA gas distribution station near Panyutino in eastern Ukraine’s Zaporozhye regionA logistics center of the Ukrainian army on the outskirts of ZaporozhyeRailway infrastructure in eastern Ukraine’s Kharkov regionA petroleum, oil and lubricants depot (POL) belonging to Ukraine’s Kantserovka oil refinery.A logistics center in the Kharkov region, used by Ukrainian troops to store weapons, drones, and components.A POL depot in the Dnepropetrovsk region.

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