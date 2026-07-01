https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-surges-into-worlds-top-two-ranking-for-fastest-growing-household-wealth-1124381890.html

Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth

Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth

Sputnik International

Over the five years leading up to 2025, Russia climbed to second place globally in household asset growth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report.

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Wealth, as defined in the report, is the total value of financial and real assets minus all outstanding liabilities, with all figures adjusted for inflation and calculated in national currencies to reflect true purchasing power.Only South Korea recorded a greater increase, with wealth rising by 55%, while Croatia came in third with 29% growth.

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