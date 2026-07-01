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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-surges-into-worlds-top-two-ranking-for-fastest-growing-household-wealth-1124381890.html
Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth
Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth
Sputnik International
Over the five years leading up to 2025, Russia climbed to second place globally in household asset growth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report.
2026-07-01T09:45+0000
2026-07-01T09:45+0000
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Wealth, as defined in the report, is the total value of financial and real assets minus all outstanding liabilities, with all figures adjusted for inflation and calculated in national currencies to reflect true purchasing power.Only South Korea recorded a greater increase, with wealth rising by 55%, while Croatia came in third with 29% growth.
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russia, south korea, economy, inflation, wealth

Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth

09:45 GMT 01.07.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina KormilitsynaView of Moscow. File photo
View of Moscow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
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Over the five years leading up to 2025, Russia climbed to second place globally in household asset growth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report.
Wealth, as defined in the report, is the total value of financial and real assets minus all outstanding liabilities, with all figures adjusted for inflation and calculated in national currencies to reflect true purchasing power.

Russia posted a 37% rise in inflation-adjusted wealth per adult during the period, placing it second globally.

© Photo : UBS2026 UBS Global Wealth Report diagram
2026 UBS Global Wealth Report diagram - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.07.2026
2026 UBS Global Wealth Report diagram
© Photo : UBS
Only South Korea recorded a greater increase, with wealth rising by 55%, while Croatia came in third with 29% growth.
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