https://sputnikglobe.com/20260701/russia-surges-into-worlds-top-two-ranking-for-fastest-growing-household-wealth-1124381890.html
Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth
Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth
Sputnik International
Over the five years leading up to 2025, Russia climbed to second place globally in household asset growth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report.
2026-07-01T09:45+0000
2026-07-01T09:45+0000
2026-07-01T09:45+0000
economy
russia
south korea
economy
inflation
wealth
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124381731_0:0:2942:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_7aa991e246ac0a2c3414cc131f635d2c.jpg
Wealth, as defined in the report, is the total value of financial and real assets minus all outstanding liabilities, with all figures adjusted for inflation and calculated in national currencies to reflect true purchasing power.Only South Korea recorded a greater increase, with wealth rising by 55%, while Croatia came in third with 29% growth.
russia
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124381731_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0839e7bc87619e0fb6a92c9c3b7ee9f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, south korea, economy, inflation, wealth
russia, south korea, economy, inflation, wealth
Russia Surges Into World's Top Two Ranking for Fastest-Growing Household Wealth
Over the five years leading up to 2025, Russia climbed to second place globally in household asset growth, according to the 2026 UBS Global Wealth Report.
Wealth, as defined in the report, is the total value of financial and real assets minus all outstanding liabilities, with all figures adjusted for inflation and calculated in national currencies to reflect true purchasing power.
Russia posted a 37% rise in inflation-adjusted wealth per adult during the period, placing it second globally.
Only South Korea recorded a greater increase, with wealth rising by 55%, while Croatia came in third with 29% growth.