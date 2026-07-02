https://sputnikglobe.com/20260702/over-4000-foreign-rescuers-continue-to-work-in-earthquake-hit-venezuela---official-1124384811.html

Over 4,000 Foreign Rescuers Continue to Work in Earthquake-Hit Venezuela - Official

Over 4,000 Foreign Rescuers Continue to Work in Earthquake-Hit Venezuela - Official

Sputnik International

More than 4,000 foreign rescuers continue to work in the earthquake zone in Venezuela, with the volume of international humanitarian aid exceeding 7,000 tonnes, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

2026-07-02T03:58+0000

2026-07-02T03:58+0000

2026-07-02T04:30+0000

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venezuela

jorge rodriguez

venezuelan national assembly

earthquake

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"As of today, all 4,099 international rescuers remain in the disaster zone, working alongside national forces in the search for survivors," Rodriguez said on Wednesday. The foreign specialists are working in the disaster zone alongside 26,000 Venezuelan military personnel, police officers, firefighters, and rescue workers, as well as 17,832 volunteers, he added. A total of 7,063 tonnes of international humanitarian aid have arrived in Venezuela, Rodriguez noted. Last week, two powerful earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela. According to the latest official data, the death toll has risen to 2,295, with more than 11,267 people injured.

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venezuela, jorge rodriguez, venezuelan national assembly, earthquake