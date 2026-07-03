https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/grossi-says-he-will-soon-visit-kaliningrad-for-talks-on-zaporozhye-npp-1124388497.html

Grossi to Visit Kaliningrad Soon for Talks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

Grossi to Visit Kaliningrad Soon for Talks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

Sputnik International

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told RIA Novosti that he will soon visit Kaliningrad for talks with Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Russian authorities regarding the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

2026-07-03T03:41+0000

2026-07-03T03:41+0000

2026-07-03T07:10+0000

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"Very soon, very soon, I will be in Kaliningrad for a very important session, we call them plenary sessions, where we have exchanges with Rosatom, with Rostekhnadzor, the Russian nuclear regulator, with the Russian MFA, and with the Russian armed forces and Rosgvardiya," Grossi explained. He noted that Russia and the IAEA hold such meetings periodically to discuss a range of issues. "The ceasefires, the operation of the plant, the military situation, the technical requirements. So all these themes we discuss. And normally, it is there where I meet Alexey Likhachev … the CEO of Rosatom," the IAEA chief added. According to Grossi, such meetings also take place at the highest level to discuss "how we see things in a middle and longer-term perspective."

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