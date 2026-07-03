https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/iaea-believes-enriched-uranium-stockpiles-stored-at-irans-nuclear-facilities---grossi-1124388283.html

IAEA Believes Enriched Uranium Stockpiles Stored at Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Grossi

IAEA Believes Enriched Uranium Stockpiles Stored at Iran's Nuclear Facilities - Grossi

Sputnik International

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) believes enriched uranium stockpiles are still located at Iran's nuclear facilities, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik.

2026-07-03T03:59+0000

2026-07-03T03:59+0000

2026-07-03T04:29+0000

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"So, the general impression is that the material is still there. Of course, from our point of view, in order to affirm this we need to go back and inspect and check that everything is there. So, we haven't done this, but there is a reasonable impression that this material is there at the moment," Grossi said. He explained that the IAEA's information is based on the agency's most recent routine inspection work, which took place before the so-called 12-day war last summer. "So, we know exactly where the material was and we know how much there was. After that, we have been observing the site from satellite imagery and things like that, like everybody else, and we haven't seen any major movement, apart from the fact that, of course, these places were badly damaged. Some of them had their accesses covered," Grossi noted.

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international atomic energy agency (iaea), iran, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations