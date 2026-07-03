https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/pakistans-unprecedented-tehran-move-whats-the-real-agenda-1124391187.html

Pakistan's Unprecedented Tehran Move: What's the Real Agenda?

Pakistan's Unprecedented Tehran Move: What's the Real Agenda?

Sputnik International

Pakistan is investing significant political capital in the Iranian track. In return, it expects Tehran to respect its mediatory role and cooperate on security matters.

2026-07-03T15:11+0000

2026-07-03T15:11+0000

2026-07-03T15:11+0000

analysis

pakistan

iran

shehbaz sharif

tehran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/06/12/1124329227_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a7166e0a48d18c51110c319139c8350e.jpg

Pakistan has sent a high-level delegation to Iran for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremony, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. This is far more than a routine diplomatic courtesy, and according to Dr. Shaista Tabassum — professor of international relations at the University of Karachi — it carries multiple strategic messages:- Solidarity in mourning and diplomacy – Pakistan stands with Iran at a moment of extreme tension, both diplomatically and symbolically- Domestic unity – The civilian‑military composition, including opposition leaders, sends a clear signal: there is no internal divide on Iran policy or toward the Shia population- Balancing act- Mediation commitment – Pakistan reaffirms its role as a neutral broker between the US and Iran, signaling that it will not abandon the ceasefire and de‑escalation efforts it helped initiate- Pragmatic interests – Energy cooperation (the Iran‑Pakistan gas pipeline), border security in Balochistan, and intelligence sharing against terrorism are also high on the agendaPakistan is investing significant political capital in the Iranian track. In return, it expects Tehran to respect its mediatory role and cooperate on security matters. Long‑term, this calculated diplomacy is designed to yield benefits not only from Iran but also from Washington, which values Pakistan's unique channel to Tehran.

pakistan

iran

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pakistan, iran, shehbaz sharif, tehran