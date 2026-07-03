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Pakistan's Unprecedented Tehran Move: What's the Real Agenda?
Pakistan's Unprecedented Tehran Move: What's the Real Agenda?
Sputnik International
Pakistan is investing significant political capital in the Iranian track. In return, it expects Tehran to respect its mediatory role and cooperate on security matters.
2026-07-03T15:11+0000
2026-07-03T15:11+0000
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shehbaz sharif
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Pakistan has sent a high-level delegation to Iran for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremony, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. This is far more than a routine diplomatic courtesy, and according to Dr. Shaista Tabassum — professor of international relations at the University of Karachi — it carries multiple strategic messages:- Solidarity in mourning and diplomacy – Pakistan stands with Iran at a moment of extreme tension, both diplomatically and symbolically- Domestic unity – The civilian‑military composition, including opposition leaders, sends a clear signal: there is no internal divide on Iran policy or toward the Shia population- Balancing act- Mediation commitment – Pakistan reaffirms its role as a neutral broker between the US and Iran, signaling that it will not abandon the ceasefire and de‑escalation efforts it helped initiate- Pragmatic interests – Energy cooperation (the Iran‑Pakistan gas pipeline), border security in Balochistan, and intelligence sharing against terrorism are also high on the agendaPakistan is investing significant political capital in the Iranian track. In return, it expects Tehran to respect its mediatory role and cooperate on security matters. Long‑term, this calculated diplomacy is designed to yield benefits not only from Iran but also from Washington, which values Pakistan's unique channel to Tehran.
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Pakistan's Unprecedented Tehran Move: What's the Real Agenda?

15:11 GMT 03.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA cleric speaks on his cellphone next to a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a pro-government gathering near the residence where his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during US and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 18, 2026.
A cleric speaks on his cellphone next to a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a pro-government gathering near the residence where his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed during US and Israeli strikes on Feb. 28, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, May 18, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Pakistan is investing significant political capital in the Iranian track. In return, it expects Tehran to respect its mediatory role and cooperate on security matters.
Pakistan has sent a high-level delegation to Iran for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremony, led by PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. This is far more than a routine diplomatic courtesy, and according to Dr. Shaista Tabassum — professor of international relations at the University of Karachi — it carries multiple strategic messages:
- Solidarity in mourning and diplomacy – Pakistan stands with Iran at a moment of extreme tension, both diplomatically and symbolically
- Domestic unity – The civilian‑military composition, including opposition leaders, sends a clear signal: there is no internal divide on Iran policy or toward the Shia population
- Balancing act
"Pakistan has good relations not only with Saudi Arabia, but also has good relations with Iran... whatever agreement was made with Saudi Arabia, it's not against Iran"
- Mediation commitment – Pakistan reaffirms its role as a neutral broker between the US and Iran, signaling that it will not abandon the ceasefire and de‑escalation efforts it helped initiate
- Pragmatic interests – Energy cooperation (the Iran‑Pakistan gas pipeline), border security in Balochistan, and intelligence sharing against terrorism are also high on the agenda
Pakistan is investing significant political capital in the Iranian track. In return, it expects Tehran to respect its mediatory role and cooperate on security matters. Long‑term, this calculated diplomacy is designed to yield benefits not only from Iran but also from Washington, which values Pakistan's unique channel to Tehran.
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