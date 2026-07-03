Russia Still Ranks Among Top EU Gas Suppliers Despite Pipeline Upset
© AP PhotoThe tanker Sun Arrows loads its cargo of liquefied natural gas from the Sakhalin-2 project in the port of Prigorodnoye, Russia, on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
© AP Photo
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Russia remains one of the leading gas exporters to the EU—primarily through seaborne LNG shipments—even as its pipeline gas volumes have plummeted since 2022, according to a new analysis by the Bruegel think tank in Brussels.
However, overall LNG imports to the EU have recently declined due to lower US supplies and a partial halt in Middle Eastern deliveries.
Europe's gas reserves are currently at 49% capacity, below the typical seasonal average, the latest figures show.
In the first five months of 2026, Russian pipeline gas imports climbed 7% and LNG imports surged 11% year-on-year, according to analysts at the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) —a sign that Russian energy flows to Europe may be experiencing a temporary revival.
Despite this uptick, Russian gas still accounts for about 12% of total EU consumption. By comparison, the US is now the bloc's largest LNG supplier, holding more than 60% of the market share.
In the first five months of 2026, Russian pipeline gas imports climbed 7% and LNG imports surged 11% year-on-year, according to analysts at the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) —a sign that Russian energy flows to Europe may be experiencing a temporary revival.
Despite this uptick, Russian gas still accounts for about 12% of total EU consumption. By comparison, the US is now the bloc's largest LNG supplier, holding more than 60% of the market share.
29 May, 08:10 GMT