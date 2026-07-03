https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/solidarity-beyond-borders-pakistan-stands-with-iran-in-moment-of-transition-1124391329.html

Solidarity Beyond Borders: Pakistan Stands with Iran in Moment of Transition

Solidarity Beyond Borders: Pakistan Stands with Iran in Moment of Transition

Sputnik International

Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral will be a monumental gathering, with implications stretching beyond the region – all the way to the US, Dr. Khan underscored.

2026-07-03T18:01+0000

2026-07-03T18:01+0000

2026-07-03T18:01+0000

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pakistan

tehran

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A high-level Pakistani delegation – comprising military leaders, federal ministers, and opposition representatives – is attending Ali Khamenei's funeral in Tehran. This is far more than a diplomatic courtesy: it is a powerful geopolitical statement.Why this matters, according to Dr. Khan:• Pakistan stands as the only nation trusted simultaneously by both Iran and the United States – two longstanding rivals• The inclusion of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir – the military chief of a nuclear-armed state – in the delegation carries profound symbolic and strategic weight• Pakistan is actively engaging with Gulf nations, China, and Russia – consulting all major stakeholders in a delicate regional balancePakistan is steadily cementing its role as a "net stabilizer" in West Asia – a middle power capable of bringing adversaries to the dialogue table rather than the battlefield.The funeral is set to be a monumental occasion, with repercussions extending far beyond the region – reaching as far as the US, Dr. Khan emphasized.

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