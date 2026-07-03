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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260703/trump-claims-iran-agreed-during-negotiations-on-almost-everything-us-wanted-1124388391.html
Trump Claims Iran Agreed During Negotiations on Almost Everything US Wanted
Trump Claims Iran Agreed During Negotiations on Almost Everything US Wanted
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had agreed on almost everything the United States wanted during the negotiations.
2026-07-03T03:15+0000
2026-07-03T04:31+0000
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"We totally defeated them militarily. They have some missiles left. We could wipe them out too. I think they’ve agreed to just about everything we need," Trump said in an interview with CNBC.Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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Trump Claims Iran Agreed During Negotiations on Almost Everything US Wanted

03:15 GMT 03.07.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 03.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.07.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had agreed on almost everything the United States wanted during the negotiations.
"We totally defeated them militarily. They have some missiles left. We could wipe them out too. I think they’ve agreed to just about everything we need," Trump said in an interview with CNBC.
Overnight into June 18, Iran and the United States remotely signed a memorandum that provides for an end to the military conflict that began on February 28. The document also sets timelines for the US to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports and for Iran to restore shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
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