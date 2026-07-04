https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/us-iran-talks-are-welcome-but-results-matter--medvedev-1124394089.html
US-Iran talks are welcome, but results matter — Medvedev
US-Iran talks are welcome, but results matter — Medvedev
Sputnik International
Other key statements by Dmitry Medvedev: 04.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-04T08:21+0000
2026-07-04T08:21+0000
2026-07-04T08:21+0000
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Other key statements by Dmitry Medvedev:• Not everyone in the US is willing to lift sanctions on Iran, making the process of allocating restoration funds more complicated• The Strait of Hormuz has become one of Iran’s strongest strategic levers, while the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains a reserved “thermonuclear weapon.”• Russia has previously offered to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear program through peaceful means.• Russian President Vladimir Putin’s condolences on the death of Khamenei have been conveyed to Iran’s president.• Iran and Russia are set to oppose sanctions imposed by the US and the EU, as they are not based on the UN Charter and are therefore illegal.
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US-Iran talks are welcome, but results matter — Medvedev
The Memorandum of Understanding provides the framework for negotiations, but a final agreement will be “extremely difficult” to achieve, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, stated.
Other key statements by Dmitry Medvedev:
• Not everyone in the US is willing to lift sanctions on Iran, making the process of allocating restoration funds more complicated
• The Strait of Hormuz has become one of Iran’s strongest strategic levers, while the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains a reserved “thermonuclear weapon.”
• Russia has previously offered to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear program through peaceful means.
• Russian President Vladimir Putin’s condolences on the death of Khamenei have been conveyed to Iran’s president.
• Iran and Russia are set to oppose sanctions imposed by the US and the EU, as they are not based on the UN Charter and are therefore illegal.