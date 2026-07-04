https://sputnikglobe.com/20260704/us-iran-talks-are-welcome-but-results-matter--medvedev-1124394089.html

US-Iran talks are welcome, but results matter — Medvedev

US-Iran talks are welcome, but results matter — Medvedev

Sputnik International

Other key statements by Dmitry Medvedev: 04.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-04T08:21+0000

2026-07-04T08:21+0000

2026-07-04T08:21+0000

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ayatollah ali khamenei

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Other key statements by Dmitry Medvedev:• Not everyone in the US is willing to lift sanctions on Iran, making the process of allocating restoration funds more complicated• The Strait of Hormuz has become one of Iran’s strongest strategic levers, while the Bab el-Mandeb Strait remains a reserved “thermonuclear weapon.”• Russia has previously offered to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear program through peaceful means.• Russian President Vladimir Putin’s condolences on the death of Khamenei have been conveyed to Iran’s president.• Iran and Russia are set to oppose sanctions imposed by the US and the EU, as they are not based on the UN Charter and are therefore illegal.

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dmitry medvedev, ayatollah ali khamenei, bab el-mandeb strait, iran sanctions, us, iran