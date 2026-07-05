International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/jd-vance-takes-swipe-at-britains-revolving-door-government-1124398249.html
JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government
JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government
Sputnik International
Britain is now so politically broken that even US Vice President JD Vance is politely roasting it in interviews.
2026-07-05T05:11+0000
2026-07-05T05:11+0000
world
britain
united kingdom (uk)
jd vance
migration
migrant crisis
immigration
border security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124398092_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3a8405c0cd057faf6521bb3252faa889.jpg
Speaking to The Times, Vance pointed to the endless leadership carousel at No 10:Britain has “been failed by its leadership for a long time,” the vice president stressed.This is the country that helped industrialize slavery, colonialism and imperial plunder — then produced its even more arrogant imperial offspring, the US.Now even the US is looking at the UK and asking what went wrong.
britain
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/05/1124398092_301:0:3032:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ce6295244f7d6d1845140684f2903a92.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, united kingdom (uk), jd vance, migration, migrant crisis, immigration, border security
britain, united kingdom (uk), jd vance, migration, migrant crisis, immigration, border security

JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government

05:11 GMT 05.07.2026
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin IIVice President JD Vance speaks on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) in the New York harbor during The International Naval Review honoring America's 250th Anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York
Vice President JD Vance speaks on the flight deck of the USS Kearsarge (LHD-3) in the New York harbor during The International Naval Review honoring America's 250th Anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.07.2026
© AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
Subscribe
Britain is now so politically broken that even US Vice President JD Vance is politely roasting it in interviews.
Speaking to The Times, Vance pointed to the endless leadership carousel at No 10:
“What I see is six prime ministers in the last few years. What that says to me is that something is very broken about British politics and that people are really crying out for significant structural change,” he said.
Britain has “been failed by its leadership for a long time,” the vice president stressed.
This is the country that helped industrialize slavery, colonialism and imperial plunder — then produced its even more arrogant imperial offspring, the US.

Now even the US is looking at the UK and asking what went wrong.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала