https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/jd-vance-takes-swipe-at-britains-revolving-door-government-1124398249.html
JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government
JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government
Sputnik International
Britain is now so politically broken that even US Vice President JD Vance is politely roasting it in interviews.
2026-07-05T05:11+0000
2026-07-05T05:11+0000
2026-07-05T05:11+0000
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Speaking to The Times, Vance pointed to the endless leadership carousel at No 10:Britain has “been failed by its leadership for a long time,” the vice president stressed.This is the country that helped industrialize slavery, colonialism and imperial plunder — then produced its even more arrogant imperial offspring, the US.Now even the US is looking at the UK and asking what went wrong.
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britain, united kingdom (uk), jd vance, migration, migrant crisis, immigration, border security
britain, united kingdom (uk), jd vance, migration, migrant crisis, immigration, border security
JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government
Britain is now so politically broken that even US Vice President JD Vance is politely roasting it in interviews.
Speaking to The Times, Vance pointed to the endless leadership carousel at No 10:
“What I see is six prime ministers in the last few years. What that says to me is that something is very broken about British politics and that people are really crying out for significant structural change,” he said.
Britain has “been failed by its leadership for a long time,” the vice president stressed.
This is the country that helped industrialize slavery, colonialism and imperial plunder — then produced its even more arrogant imperial offspring, the US.
Now even the US is looking at the UK and asking what went wrong.