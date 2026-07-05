https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/jd-vance-takes-swipe-at-britains-revolving-door-government-1124398249.html

JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government

JD Vance Takes Swipe at Britain’s Revolving-Door Government

Sputnik International

Britain is now so politically broken that even US Vice President JD Vance is politely roasting it in interviews.

2026-07-05T05:11+0000

2026-07-05T05:11+0000

2026-07-05T05:11+0000

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Speaking to The Times, Vance pointed to the endless leadership carousel at No 10:Britain has “been failed by its leadership for a long time,” the vice president stressed.This is the country that helped industrialize slavery, colonialism and imperial plunder — then produced its even more arrogant imperial offspring, the US.Now even the US is looking at the UK and asking what went wrong.

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britain, united kingdom (uk), jd vance, migration, migrant crisis, immigration, border security