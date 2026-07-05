Kim Jong-Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test From Destroyer Kang Kon
05:04 GMT 05.07.2026 (Updated: 05:33 GMT 05.07.2026)
© Photo : KCNAThe destroyer Kang Kon on Friday conducted a test-fire of strategic cruise missile and a test of major weapon systems such as naval artillery, automatic machine guns and electronic warfare means under its plan to assess and test the performance of its combat systems.
© Photo : KCNA
Subscribe
DPRK leader Kim Jong-un oversaw combat system tests of the destroyer Kang Kon, including the launch of a strategic cruise missile, KCNA reported.
The warship also tested naval artillery, automatic machine guns, electronic warfare systems, target-detection capabilities and combined firepower control.
The tests were aimed at confirming the destroyer’s ability to use various weapons systems in combat, according to KCNA.
Kim said the verification of the destroyer’s anti-warship, anti-submarine, anti-aircraft and strategic offensive systems gives confidence in the development of the DPRK’s own naval combat system.
© Photo : KCNAThe destroyer Kang Kon on Friday conducted a test-fire of strategic cruise missile and a test of major weapon systems such as naval artillery, automatic machine guns and electronic warfare means under its plan to assess and test the performance of its combat systems. The respected Comrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw the tests.
The destroyer Kang Kon on Friday conducted a test-fire of strategic cruise missile and a test of major weapon systems such as naval artillery, automatic machine guns and electronic warfare means under its plan to assess and test the performance of its combat systems. The respected Comrade Kim Jong-un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, oversaw the tests.
© Photo : KCNA
He stressed the need to further strengthen the country’s war deterrent and said North Korea would show “our political will and determination to have an absolute power.”
Kim also instructed officials to complete the destroyer’s trial process and commission it into the Navy within two months.