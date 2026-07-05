https://sputnikglobe.com/20260705/kim-jong-un-oversees-strategic-missile-test-from-destroyer-kang-kon-1124397569.html

Kim Jong-Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test From Destroyer Kang Kon

Kim Jong-Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test From Destroyer Kang Kon

Sputnik International

DPRK leader Kim Jong-un oversaw combat system tests of the destroyer Kang Kon, including the launch of a strategic cruise missile, KCNA reported.

2026-07-05T05:04+0000

2026-07-05T05:04+0000

2026-07-05T05:33+0000

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The warship also tested naval artillery, automatic machine guns, electronic warfare systems, target-detection capabilities and combined firepower control.The tests were aimed at confirming the destroyer’s ability to use various weapons systems in combat, according to KCNA.Kim said the verification of the destroyer’s anti-warship, anti-submarine, anti-aircraft and strategic offensive systems gives confidence in the development of the DPRK’s own naval combat system.He stressed the need to further strengthen the country’s war deterrent and said North Korea would show “our political will and determination to have an absolute power.”Kim also instructed officials to complete the destroyer’s trial process and commission it into the Navy within two months.

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