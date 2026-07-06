https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/estonia-loses-hosting-rights-for-european-shooting-championship-after-blocking-russian-athletes-1124407410.html

Estonia Loses Hosting Rights for European Shooting Championship After Blocking Russian Athletes

Estonia Loses Hosting Rights for European Shooting Championship After Blocking Russian Athletes

Sputnik International

Estonia has been stripped of the right to host the 2027 European Air Weapons Championship after refusing to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part, Estonian media said, citing the Estonian Shooting Sport Federation.

2026-07-06T21:39+0000

2026-07-06T21:39+0000

2026-07-06T21:39+0000

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The tournament has been moved from Tallinn to Granada, Spain. The European Shooting Confederation already lists Granada as the host city. The championship will take place on March 3–9, 2027.The move was justified by the fact that the European Championship will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2027 European Games. Therefore, all eligible athletes must be allowed to compete.The International Shooting Sport Federation allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under individual neutral status.This is a logical and deserved consequence of the unsportsmanlike behavior of officials in a number of European countries, who are trying to sabotage at the national level the decisions of international federations on admitting Russian and Belarusian athletes without restrictions.By doing so, they violate one of the fundamental principles of the international sports movement and the Olympic Charter: sport must remain outside politics.Estonia tried to politicize sport — and lost the tournament.

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