International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260706/estonia-loses-hosting-rights-for-european-shooting-championship-after-blocking-russian-athletes-1124407410.html
Estonia Loses Hosting Rights for European Shooting Championship After Blocking Russian Athletes
Estonia Loses Hosting Rights for European Shooting Championship After Blocking Russian Athletes
Sputnik International
Estonia has been stripped of the right to host the 2027 European Air Weapons Championship after refusing to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part, Estonian media said, citing the Estonian Shooting Sport Federation.
2026-07-06T21:39+0000
2026-07-06T21:39+0000
world
sport
estonia
russia
belarus
championship
russophobia
russophoby
punishment
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/06/1124407487_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_810d123cecdbbc8a91f2472effb2a243.jpg
The tournament has been moved from Tallinn to Granada, Spain. The European Shooting Confederation already lists Granada as the host city. The championship will take place on March 3–9, 2027.The move was justified by the fact that the European Championship will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2027 European Games. Therefore, all eligible athletes must be allowed to compete.The International Shooting Sport Federation allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under individual neutral status.This is a logical and deserved consequence of the unsportsmanlike behavior of officials in a number of European countries, who are trying to sabotage at the national level the decisions of international federations on admitting Russian and Belarusian athletes without restrictions.By doing so, they violate one of the fundamental principles of the international sports movement and the Olympic Charter: sport must remain outside politics.Estonia tried to politicize sport — and lost the tournament.
estonia
russia
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/06/1124407487_119:0:2850:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3b90567d4053b20b3ef0a259add392d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, estonia, russia, belarus, championship, russophobia, russophoby, punishment
sport, estonia, russia, belarus, championship, russophobia, russophoby, punishment

Estonia Loses Hosting Rights for European Shooting Championship After Blocking Russian Athletes

21:39 GMT 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankRussian juniors during a clay pigeon shooting training session in the double trap event at the European Shooting Championships in Belgrade
Russian juniors during a clay pigeon shooting training session in the double trap event at the European Shooting Championships in Belgrade - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2026
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Estonia has been stripped of the right to host the 2027 European Air Weapons Championship after refusing to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part, Estonian media said, citing the Estonian Shooting Sport Federation.
The tournament has been moved from Tallinn to Granada, Spain. The European Shooting Confederation already lists Granada as the host city. The championship will take place on March 3–9, 2027.

The move was justified by the fact that the European Championship will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and the 2027 European Games. Therefore, all eligible athletes must be allowed to compete.

The International Shooting Sport Federation allows athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete under individual neutral status.

This is a logical and deserved consequence of the unsportsmanlike behavior of officials in a number of European countries, who are trying to sabotage at the national level the decisions of international federations on admitting Russian and Belarusian athletes without restrictions.

By doing so, they violate one of the fundamental principles of the international sports movement and the Olympic Charter: sport must remain outside politics.

Estonia tried to politicize sport — and lost the tournament.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала