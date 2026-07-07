https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/baltic-states-playing-with-fire-by-taking-part-in-hostile-actions-toward-russia---mfa-1124408105.html

Baltic States 'Playing With Fire' by Taking Part in Hostile Actions Toward Russia - MFA

Baltic States 'Playing With Fire' by Taking Part in Hostile Actions Toward Russia - MFA

Sputnik International

The Baltic states are "playing with fire" by making their territory available for hostile actions against Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

2026-07-07T05:13+0000

2026-07-07T05:13+0000

2026-07-07T05:13+0000

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"By submitting to NATO and EU discipline and making their territory available for hostile actions against Russia in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, the Baltic states are 'playing with fire.' They know this well," he told the agency. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces command was preparing to launch a series of new terrorist strikes against Russia's rear areas. Kiev plans to launch drones from the Baltic states to reduce flight times, it said. The SVR later stated that the coordinates of decision-making centers in Latvia were well known, and that the country's NATO membership would not protect terrorist accomplices from retribution.

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