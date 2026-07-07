https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/lavrov-arrives-in-ethiopia-as-part-of-african-tour-1124407945.html
Lavrov Arrives in Ethiopia as Part of African Tour
Lavrov Arrives in Ethiopia as Part of African Tour
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
2026-07-07T05:08+0000
2026-07-07T05:08+0000
2026-07-07T05:08+0000
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sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry
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ethiopia
addis ababa
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Ethiopia is the first stop on Lavrov’s working trip to several African countries.Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on Tuesday, as well as meetings with representatives of the country’s leadership.Key topics for discussion include possible areas of Russia-Ethiopia cooperation:Genet Teshome Jirru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Russian Federation, told Sputnik that Ethiopia expects a nuclear power plant with Russian participation to be built in the country within ten years.Lavrov last visited Ethiopia in July 2022. His new trip highlights Russia’s continued focus on strengthening strategic, economic and technological cooperation with partners in the Global South.
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sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, russia, ethiopia, addis ababa
sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, russia, ethiopia, addis ababa
Lavrov Arrives in Ethiopia as Part of African Tour
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Ethiopia is the first stop on Lavrov’s working trip to several African countries.
Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on Tuesday, as well as meetings with representatives of the country’s leadership.
Key topics for discussion include possible areas of Russia-Ethiopia cooperation:
possible construction of a large-capacity nuclear power plant in Ethiopia with Russian participation
cooperation with Russian companies in geological exploration and resource extraction
mining and metallurgy projects
expansion of bilateral trade
Genet Teshome Jirru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Russian Federation, told Sputnik that Ethiopia expects a nuclear power plant with Russian participation to be built in the country within ten years.
Lavrov last visited Ethiopia in July 2022. His new trip highlights Russia’s continued focus on strengthening strategic, economic and technological cooperation with partners in the Global South.