https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/lavrov-arrives-in-ethiopia-as-part-of-african-tour-1124407945.html

Lavrov Arrives in Ethiopia as Part of African Tour

Lavrov Arrives in Ethiopia as Part of African Tour

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Addis Ababa, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

2026-07-07T05:08+0000

2026-07-07T05:08+0000

2026-07-07T05:08+0000

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sergey lavrov

russian foreign ministry

russia

ethiopia

addis ababa

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Ethiopia is the first stop on Lavrov’s working trip to several African countries.Lavrov is expected to hold talks with Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos on Tuesday, as well as meetings with representatives of the country’s leadership.Key topics for discussion include possible areas of Russia-Ethiopia cooperation:Genet Teshome Jirru, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Russian Federation, told Sputnik that Ethiopia expects a nuclear power plant with Russian participation to be built in the country within ten years.Lavrov last visited Ethiopia in July 2022. His new trip highlights Russia’s continued focus on strengthening strategic, economic and technological cooperation with partners in the Global South.

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sergey lavrov, russian foreign ministry, russia, ethiopia, addis ababa