https://sputnikglobe.com/20260707/tanker-hit-near-strait-of-hormuz-after-ignoring-irans-maritime-route-warning--reports-1124407739.html

Tanker Hit Near Strait of Hormuz After Ignoring Iran's Maritime Route Warning — Reports

Tanker Hit Near Strait of Hormuz After Ignoring Iran's Maritime Route Warning — Reports

Sputnik International

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reportedly fired missiles at two commercial vessels near the Strait of Hormuz after warning ships not to use a US-cleared but Iran-unauthorized maritime route near Oman, The Wall Street Journal reported.

2026-07-07T05:01+0000

2026-07-07T05:01+0000

2026-07-07T05:01+0000

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The IRGC had warned vessels over maritime radio: “Our missiles and drones are ready to fire at you.”UK Maritime Trade Operations said it received a report that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile on its port side about 8 nautical miles east of Limah, Oman, causing a fire. No casualties or environmental impact were reported.Iran’s position is clear: the vessel was not moving along Iran’s coordinated maritime route, and the unauthorized route near Oman had been announced without coordination with Iran.The US wants to dictate terms in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is making clear that no one gets to redraw maritime routes in its neighborhood without Iran’s approval.

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strait of hormuz, oman, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), middle east, war, iran, us, oil, oil exports, oil supplies, tanker, oil tanker, fuel tanker