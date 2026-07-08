https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/centcom-declares-80-targets-hit-in-iran-in-major-ceasefire-violation-1124413396.html

CENTCOM Declares 80 Targets Hit in Iran in Major Ceasefire Violation

CENTCOM Declares 80 Targets Hit in Iran in Major Ceasefire Violation

Sputnik International

US Central Command said American forces carried out a new round of strikes against Iran on July 7, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions.

2026-07-08T04:37+0000

2026-07-08T04:37+0000

2026-07-08T04:37+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

strait of hormuz

us central command (centcom)

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

military & intelligence

us-iran relations

war of aggression

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CENTCOM claimed the attacks targeted Iranian air defense systems, command networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 IRGC small boats in and near the Strait of Hormuz.The US presented the strikes as “retaliation” for alleged Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.But CENTCOM’s own wording — “offensive strikes” — confirms a direct escalation and yet another clear breach of the ceasefire by the US.Once again, the US is ignoring the agreed-upon US-Iran memorandum and escalating its aggression against Iran.

iran

strait of hormuz

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iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), military & intelligence, us-iran relations, war of aggression