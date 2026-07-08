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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260708/centcom-declares-80-targets-hit-in-iran-in-major-ceasefire-violation-1124413396.html
CENTCOM Declares 80 Targets Hit in Iran in Major Ceasefire Violation
CENTCOM Declares 80 Targets Hit in Iran in Major Ceasefire Violation
Sputnik International
US Central Command said American forces carried out a new round of strikes against Iran on July 7, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions.
2026-07-08T04:37+0000
2026-07-08T04:37+0000
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CENTCOM claimed the attacks targeted Iranian air defense systems, command networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 IRGC small boats in and near the Strait of Hormuz.The US presented the strikes as “retaliation” for alleged Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.But CENTCOM’s own wording — “offensive strikes” — confirms a direct escalation and yet another clear breach of the ceasefire by the US.Once again, the US is ignoring the agreed-upon US-Iran memorandum and escalating its aggression against Iran.
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CENTCOM Declares 80 Targets Hit in Iran in Major Ceasefire Violation

04:37 GMT 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Darin RussellIn this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon
In this Sept. 3, 2015, file photo provided by the US Navy, F-35C Lightning IIs, attached to the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 101, and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets attached to the Naval Aviation Warfighter Development Center (NAWDC) fly over Naval Air Station Fallon's (NASF) Range Training Complex near Fallon - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2026
© AP Photo / Darin Russell
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US Central Command said American forces carried out a new round of strikes against Iran on July 7, hitting more than 80 targets with precision munitions.
CENTCOM claimed the attacks targeted Iranian air defense systems, command networks, coastal radar sites, anti-ship missile capabilities and more than 60 IRGC small boats in and near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US presented the strikes as “retaliation” for alleged Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the strait.

But CENTCOM’s own wording — “offensive strikes” — confirms a direct escalation and yet another clear breach of the ceasefire by the US.

Once again, the US is ignoring the agreed-upon US-Iran memorandum and escalating its aggression against Iran.
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