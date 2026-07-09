https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/centcom-confirms-us-conducted-additional-strikes-against-iran-1124420786.html
CENTCOM Confirms US Conducted Additional Strikes Against Iran
CENTCOM Confirms US Conducted Additional Strikes Against Iran
Sputnik International
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the United States conducted additional strikes against Iran.
2026-07-09T03:13+0000
2026-07-09T03:13+0000
2026-07-09T04:33+0000
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Earlier in the day, Axios reported, citing a US official, that the United States was striking Iranian military targets in the Strait of Hormuz. "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," CENTCOM said on X.According to a separate statement, the US struck over 90 Iranian targets overnight — air defense, coastal surveillance, missile storage, naval infrastructureUS President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer valid. In the evening, Iranian media reported explosions heard in several cities in southern Iran.
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us, iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), donald trump, us-iran relations
CENTCOM Confirms US Conducted Additional Strikes Against Iran
03:13 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 04:33 GMT 09.07.2026)
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the United States conducted additional strikes against Iran.
Earlier in the day, Axios reported, citing a US official, that the United States was striking Iranian military targets in the Strait of Hormuz.
"At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," CENTCOM said on X.
According to a separate statement, the US struck over 90 Iranian targets overnight — air defense, coastal surveillance, missile storage, naval infrastructure
US President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer valid. In the evening, Iranian media reported explosions heard in several cities in southern Iran.