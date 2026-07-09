https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/centcom-confirms-us-conducted-additional-strikes-against-iran-1124420786.html

CENTCOM Confirms US Conducted Additional Strikes Against Iran

CENTCOM Confirms US Conducted Additional Strikes Against Iran

Sputnik International

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that the United States conducted additional strikes against Iran.

2026-07-09T03:13+0000

2026-07-09T03:13+0000

2026-07-09T04:33+0000

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Earlier in the day, Axios reported, citing a US official, that the United States was striking Iranian military targets in the Strait of Hormuz. "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," CENTCOM said on X.According to a separate statement, the US struck over 90 Iranian targets overnight — air defense, coastal surveillance, missile storage, naval infrastructureUS President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer valid. In the evening, Iranian media reported explosions heard in several cities in southern Iran.

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