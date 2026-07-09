https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/russia-warns-nato-strategists-to-stop-and-think-before-leading-world-to-disaster-1124420906.html

Russia Warns NATO Strategists to 'Stop and Think' Before Leading World to Disaster

Russia Warns NATO Strategists to 'Stop and Think' Before Leading World to Disaster

Sputnik International

NATO's existential confrontation with Russia is driving Europe toward resource depletion and military escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has warned, urging alliance strategists to reconsider their course before it leads to global disaster.

2026-07-09T03:37+0000

2026-07-09T03:37+0000

2026-07-09T04:37+0000

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Speaking about the NATO summit in Ankara, Zakharova criticized the alliance's continued focus on confrontation with Moscow, arguing that European leaders are positioning themselves at the forefront of a conflict that will ultimately drain their own resources and create new hotspots of tension within Europe."European elites are positioning themselves as leaders in the confrontation between the 'collective West' and our country," Zakharova said. "They likely don't realize that all this entails not only creating threats and problems for Russia, but also a significant depletion of resources and the creation of hotbeds of military tension within Europe itself."The Russian spokeswoman also took aim at NATO's pledge to provide $80 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2027, while ignoring mounting socio-economic problems across the continent. She accused the alliance of treating Ukrainians as "expendable material for their geopolitical ambitions.""In fact, the current European elites are positioning themselves for leadership positions in the confrontation with our country," she stated. "A constructive agenda remains a low priority for NATO."Zakharova quoted NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's recent remark that "there is no time to think," warning that such an approach could lead to disastrous consequences."It's a shame that if NATO strategists had stopped and reflected, they might not have made such irresponsible decisions that could lead to disaster not only for the alliance, but for the entire world," she said.

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