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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/trump-links-us-troop-presence-in-europe-to-greenland-outcome-1124421039.html
Trump Links US Troop Presence in Europe to Greenland Outcome
Trump Links US Troop Presence in Europe to Greenland Outcome
Sputnik International
President Donald Trump has signaled that the future of American military deployments in Europe will depend in part on the outcome of territorial negotiations over Greenland, linking US security commitments to the strategic status of the Danish territory.
2026-07-09T03:58+0000
2026-07-09T04:41+0000
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US President Donald Trump said that he had not made a final decision on withdrawing more US Troops from Europe."I haven't made that final," Trump told reporters when asked about a decision on pulling more US troops out of Europe."A lot's going to depend on Greenland, and a lot make a very good deal on Greenland, and if we don't, maybe I will. And a lot's dependent on Iran. I mean, they want to help now. It's a little late, because essentially there's not that much fighting to be done, but some will depend on Iran," the US president added.Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low investment in NATO's defense and demanded they raise their defense expenditures up to 5% GDP. In April, The Telegraph newspaper reported that the American leader had seriously considered exiting NATO after the alliance refused to help Washington in the Iran conflict.
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Trump Links US Troop Presence in Europe to Greenland Outcome

03:58 GMT 09.07.2026 (Updated: 04:41 GMT 09.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaPresident Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026
President Donald Trump speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2026
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
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President Donald Trump has signaled that the future of American military deployments in Europe will depend in part on the outcome of territorial negotiations over Greenland, linking US security commitments to the strategic status of the Danish territory.
US President Donald Trump said that he had not made a final decision on withdrawing more US Troops from Europe.
"I haven't made that final," Trump told reporters when asked about a decision on pulling more US troops out of Europe.
"A lot's going to depend on Greenland, and a lot make a very good deal on Greenland, and if we don't, maybe I will. And a lot's dependent on Iran. I mean, they want to help now. It's a little late, because essentially there's not that much fighting to be done, but some will depend on Iran," the US president added.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Europe for its low investment in NATO's defense and demanded they raise their defense expenditures up to 5% GDP. In April, The Telegraph newspaper reported that the American leader had seriously considered exiting NATO after the alliance refused to help Washington in the Iran conflict.
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