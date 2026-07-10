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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/earthquakes-in-venezuela-claim-lives-of-3889-people---parliament-speaker-1124430516.html
Earthquakes in Venezuela Claim Lives of 3,889 People - Parliament Speaker
Earthquakes in Venezuela Claim Lives of 3,889 People - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 3,889, while 16,740 people have been injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.
2026-07-10T03:59+0000
2026-07-10T03:59+0000
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"3,889 people have died, 16,740 have been injured, and 6,462 have been rescued," Rodriguez said on Telegram. According to updated data, 17,907 people remain homeless, and 86,794 families have received assistance. In addition, 89 temporary shelters have been set up across the country, housing 16,891 people.
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Earthquakes in Venezuela Claim Lives of 3,889 People - Parliament Speaker

03:59 GMT 10.07.2026
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixВид с воздуха на разрушения и поврежденные здания после землетрясения в Венесуэле
Вид с воздуха на разрушения и поврежденные здания после землетрясения в Венесуэле - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 3,889, while 16,740 people have been injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.
"3,889 people have died, 16,740 have been injured, and 6,462 have been rescued," Rodriguez said on Telegram.
According to updated data, 17,907 people remain homeless, and 86,794 families have received assistance. In addition, 89 temporary shelters have been set up across the country, housing 16,891 people.
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