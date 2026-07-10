https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/earthquakes-in-venezuela-claim-lives-of-3889-people---parliament-speaker-1124430516.html

Earthquakes in Venezuela Claim Lives of 3,889 People - Parliament Speaker

Earthquakes in Venezuela Claim Lives of 3,889 People - Parliament Speaker

Sputnik International

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 3,889, while 16,740 people have been injured, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

2026-07-10T03:59+0000

2026-07-10T03:59+0000

2026-07-10T03:59+0000

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jorge rodriguez

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"3,889 people have died, 16,740 have been injured, and 6,462 have been rescued," Rodriguez said on Telegram. According to updated data, 17,907 people remain homeless, and 86,794 families have received assistance. In addition, 89 temporary shelters have been set up across the country, housing 16,891 people.

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