https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/north-korea-strengthens-nuclear-forces--qualitative-and-quantitative-boost-1124430275.html

North Korea Strengthens Nuclear Forces — Qualitative and Quantitative Boost

North Korea Strengthens Nuclear Forces — Qualitative and Quantitative Boost

Sputnik International

North Korea has decided to strengthen its nuclear forces both qualitatively and quantitatively, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, citing a decision made at a meeting of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea.

2026-07-10T03:37+0000

2026-07-10T03:37+0000

2026-07-10T03:57+0000

military

military & intelligence

kim jong un

north korea

pyongyang

korean central news agency (kcna)

workers' party of korea (wpk)

nuclear weapons

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The meeting was chaired by the party's general secretary and the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, who stressed the need to "thoroughly put the People's Army on a field warfare and modern basis and enhance its actual war capability."According to KCNA, the commission decided on a series of measures aimed at upgrading the technical infrastructure of combat systems, bolstering the nuclear force in both quality and quantity, and pushing ahead with plans for standardizing, specializing, and modernizing military bases in a far-sighted manner.The commission also confirmed the specific orientation and ways for bringing about a substantial change in the training sector and putting spurs to what it called the "revolution in military education."The decision signals Pyongyang's continued commitment to expanding its nuclear arsenal despite international sanctions and diplomatic pressure. North Korea has conducted multiple missile tests in recent years, including the launch of its most powerful Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missiles, which have an estimated range of 15,000 kilometers — capable of striking targets across the continental United States.

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military & intelligence, kim jong un, north korea, pyongyang, korean central news agency (kcna), workers' party of korea (wpk), nuclear weapons