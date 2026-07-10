https://sputnikglobe.com/20260710/zelensky-tried-to-blackmail-nato-with-nukes-but-was-ignored--russian-foreign-ministry-1124430395.html

Zelensky Tried to Blackmail NATO With Nukes But Was Ignored – Russian Foreign Ministry

Zelensky Tried to Blackmail NATO With Nukes But Was Ignored – Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Vladimir Zelensky tried to blackmail NATO countries with the prospect of Ukraine having nuclear weapons in order to boost support for Kiev, but his approach was ignored, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

2026-07-10T03:18+0000

2026-07-10T03:18+0000

2026-07-10T04:04+0000

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In a comment on the ministry's website, Zakharova said the recent NATO summit in Ankara was a disappointment for Zelensky in many ways. The final declaration made no mention of Ukraine joining the alliance, and Kiev's hopes for long-term military and financial assistance proved unfulfilled. "Zelensky's attempt at thinly veiled blackmail, in the form of yet another allusion to the Ukrainian Nazis' possession of nuclear weapons, did not help either. That was what he told the Financial Times on the eve of the summit, emphasizing, under the guise of a supposed complaint, 'Without nuclear weapons, you are no longer part of the club... you become part of the club that can be attacked,'" she said. Zakharova said that in this way Zelensky was clearly hinting that he saw acquiring nuclear weapons as a 'security guarantee' for himself and his regime. "But none of the participants in the NATO meeting listened to such lamentations,” she said.

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volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, nato, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova, russia-nato showdown