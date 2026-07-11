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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/death-toll-from-venezuela-earthquakes-rises-to-4118--parliament-speaker-1124433512.html
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,118 – Parliament Speaker
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,118 – Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
The death toll from the powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.
2026-07-11T03:39+0000
2026-07-11T04:29+0000
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"The death toll stands at 4,118, a total of 16,740 were injured," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram. Since the two devastating earthquakes on June 24, a total of 1,142 aftershocks have been recorded in Venezuela. Over 30,000 emergency personnel, 29,344 volunteers, and 3,931 foreign rescuers are involved in the disaster response.
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Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,118 – Parliament Speaker

03:39 GMT 11.07.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 11.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixMexican Army rescue workers search for people trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026.
Mexican Army rescue workers search for people trapped in collapsed buildings after earthquakes struck La Guaira, Venezuela, Sunday, June 28, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
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The death toll from the powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.
"The death toll stands at 4,118, a total of 16,740 were injured," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.
Since the two devastating earthquakes on June 24, a total of 1,142 aftershocks have been recorded in Venezuela. Over 30,000 emergency personnel, 29,344 volunteers, and 3,931 foreign rescuers are involved in the disaster response.
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