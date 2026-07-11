https://sputnikglobe.com/20260711/death-toll-from-venezuela-earthquakes-rises-to-4118--parliament-speaker-1124433512.html
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,118 – Parliament Speaker
Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,118 – Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
The death toll from the powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.
2026-07-11T03:39+0000
2026-07-11T03:39+0000
2026-07-11T04:29+0000
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"The death toll stands at 4,118, a total of 16,740 were injured," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram. Since the two devastating earthquakes on June 24, a total of 1,142 aftershocks have been recorded in Venezuela. Over 30,000 emergency personnel, 29,344 volunteers, and 3,931 foreign rescuers are involved in the disaster response.
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Death Toll From Venezuela Earthquakes Rises to 4,118 – Parliament Speaker
03:39 GMT 11.07.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 11.07.2026)
The death toll from the powerful earthquakes in Venezuela has risen to 4,118, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.
"The death toll stands at 4,118, a total of 16,740 were injured," Rodriguez wrote on Telegram.
Since the two devastating earthquakes on June 24, a total of 1,142 aftershocks have been recorded in Venezuela. Over 30,000 emergency personnel, 29,344 volunteers, and 3,931 foreign rescuers are involved in the disaster response.