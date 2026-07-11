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'Only Those Prepared for War Can Negotiate With the US' — Iran's Parliament Speaker Warns
'Only Those Prepared for War Can Negotiate With the US' — Iran's Parliament Speaker Warns
Sputnik International
Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a stark warning to Washington, declaring that Iran is ready for "total defense" if the United States betrays the ceasefire memorandum signed last month.
2026-07-11T03:59+0000
2026-07-11T04:35+0000
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"Only those who are prepared for war can negotiate with the United States," Ghalibaf said during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart on Friday. He also stated that he had directly informed US Vice President JD Vance during negotiations that Tehran does not trust Washington."We have never stopped preparing to defend our country, and at any moment the Americans betray the memorandum, we will be ready for total defense," Ghalibaf said, according to remarks posted on his Telegram account.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for restraint following the recent exchanges of fire between Iran and the United States, saying the US and Israel should refrain from actions that could further aggravate the situation.The US renewed strikes on Iran this week. The US Central Command said the attacks were conducted in response to what it described as Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.The escalation marks the second outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the United States since the memorandum ending military operations was concluded in mid-June. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was no longer in effect.
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'Only Those Prepared for War Can Negotiate With the US' — Iran's Parliament Speaker Warns

03:59 GMT 11.07.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 11.07.2026)
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Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a stark warning to Washington, declaring that Iran is ready for "total defense" if the United States betrays the ceasefire memorandum signed last month.
"Only those who are prepared for war can negotiate with the United States," Ghalibaf said during a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart on Friday. He also stated that he had directly informed US Vice President JD Vance during negotiations that Tehran does not trust Washington.
"We have never stopped preparing to defend our country, and at any moment the Americans betray the memorandum, we will be ready for total defense," Ghalibaf said, according to remarks posted on his Telegram account.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for restraint following the recent exchanges of fire between Iran and the United States, saying the US and Israel should refrain from actions that could further aggravate the situation.
The US renewed strikes on Iran this week. The US Central Command said the attacks were conducted in response to what it described as Iranian actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
The escalation marks the second outbreak of hostilities between Iran and the United States since the memorandum ending military operations was concluded in mid-June. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire was no longer in effect.
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