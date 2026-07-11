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US Demands Iran Declare Strait of Hormuz Open by Saturday — Report
US Demands Iran Declare Strait of Hormuz Open by Saturday — Report
Sputnik International
The White House is pressing Iran to publicly announce that the Strait of Hormuz is open and commit to halting attacks on commercial vessels, Axios reported Friday, citing US officials.
2026-07-11T03:17+0000
2026-07-11T04:40+0000
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Washington expects a statement from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi following talks with Omani officials in Muscat on Saturday, the report said. The message has been delivered both directly and through regional mediators, according to officials."The US wants Iran to explicitly, or at least implicitly, acknowledge that they screwed up," one official told Axios.If Tehran fails to comply, the US has warned of "harsh consequences," the report said.The officials said the message was conveyed directly and via regional mediators.Overnight into Wednesday, the US forces launched a series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the move was in retaliation for Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian forces reported retaliatory strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Tehran accused Washington of breaking the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.US President Donald Trump later said that the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid. On Wednesday evening, the United States carried out another round of strikes.Reuters reported Friday citing US officials that a deal on Iran's nuclear program would oblige Iran to turn over its highly enriched uranium stockpile, otherwise the United States has military options to ensure that the stockpile remains buried underground.
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US Demands Iran Declare Strait of Hormuz Open by Saturday — Report

03:17 GMT 11.07.2026 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 11.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriОрмузский пролив
Ормузский пролив - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.07.2026
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
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The White House is pressing Iran to publicly announce that the Strait of Hormuz is open and commit to halting attacks on commercial vessels, Axios reported Friday, citing US officials.
Washington expects a statement from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi following talks with Omani officials in Muscat on Saturday, the report said. The message has been delivered both directly and through regional mediators, according to officials.
"The US wants Iran to explicitly, or at least implicitly, acknowledge that they screwed up," one official told Axios.
If Tehran fails to comply, the US has warned of "harsh consequences," the report said.
The officials said the message was conveyed directly and via regional mediators.
Overnight into Wednesday, the US forces launched a series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the move was in retaliation for Iran's actions against commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian forces reported retaliatory strikes on US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, while Tehran accused Washington of breaking the memorandum on the cessation of hostilities.
US President Donald Trump later said that the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic was no longer valid. On Wednesday evening, the United States carried out another round of strikes.
Reuters reported Friday citing US officials that a deal on Iran's nuclear program would oblige Iran to turn over its highly enriched uranium stockpile, otherwise the United States has military options to ensure that the stockpile remains buried underground.
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