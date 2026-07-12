https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/irgc-announces-closure-of-strait-of-hormuz-until-us-intervention-in-region-ends-1124435722.html

IRGC Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz Until US Intervention in Region Ends

IRGC Announces Closure of Strait of Hormuz Until US Intervention in Region Ends

Sputnik International

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ends.

2026-07-12T03:16+0000

2026-07-12T03:16+0000

2026-07-12T04:26+0000

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The IRGC said that Iranian forces had been forced to strike a vessel attempting to transit the strait via an unauthorized route with its systems turned off, thus stopping it. "The Strait of Hormuz is closed until further notice until US intervention in the region ends. No vessel will be allowed to pass," Press TV quoted the IRGC's statement.

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strait of hormuz, middle east, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, us, us-iran relations