https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/oil-giants-warn-energy-market-to-worsen-as-us-iran-strikes-resume-1124435964.html

Oil Giants Warn Energy Market to Worsen as US-Iran Strikes Resume

Oil Giants Warn Energy Market to Worsen as US-Iran Strikes Resume

Sputnik International

Major oil companies are sounding the alarm as the resumption of US-Iran hostilities threatens to tighten global energy supplies and push prices higher.

2026-07-12T03:43+0000

2026-07-12T03:43+0000

2026-07-12T04:52+0000

economy

strait of hormuz

italy

claudio descalzi

eni

liquefied natural gas (lng)

iran

us-iran relations

oil trade

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Italian energy giant Eni warned that the situation could deteriorate in the short term amid declining global oil reserves and increased competition for energy resources, CEO Claudio Descalzi said in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore."We all believed that the United States and Iran had found a solution to the conflict," Descalzi said. "In reality, the resumption of the war is the chronicle of a foretold event."Key warnings from the industry:Descalzi noted that European countries will need to secure roughly 35 billion cubic meters of gas to refill storage facilities ahead of winter.The comments come as the United States and Iran exchange strikes following the collapse of a 60-day ceasefire, with the Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly 20% of global oil and LNG flows — now closed by Tehran.

strait of hormuz

italy

iran

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strait of hormuz, italy, claudio descalzi, eni, liquefied natural gas (lng), iran, us-iran relations, oil trade