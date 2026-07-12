https://sputnikglobe.com/20260712/us-iran-exchange-heavy-strikes-after-hormuz-strait-closure-1124435829.html

US, Iran Exchange Heavy Strikes After Hormuz Strait Closure

US, Iran Exchange Heavy Strikes After Hormuz Strait Closure

Sputnik International

The United States attacked approximately 140 targets in Iran as part of its third wave of strikes this week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced. In response to US attacks in the south of the country, Iran struck a number of US military facilities in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, Press TV reported.

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"U.S. forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations," CENTCOM said on X. The United States struck more than 300 targets in Iran in three waves of attacks this week, CENTCOM added.In response to ongoing US attacks in southern Iran, the Iranian army used drones to strike a Patriot air defense system, an ammunition depot, and a US military radar facility in Kuwait, the channel reported.Iran also struck a US military communications facility and radar facility in Bahrain, it added.Iranian forces also launched a ballistic missile attack on US airbase Al Udeid in Qatar, the broadcaster reported citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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iran, kuwait, qatar, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us, us-iran relations