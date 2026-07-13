https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/centcom-completes-new-wave-of-strikes-against-iran--first-use-of-sea-drones-1124438091.html
CENTCOM Completes New Wave of Strikes Against Iran — First Use of Sea Drones
CENTCOM Completes New Wave of Strikes Against Iran — First Use of Sea Drones
Sputnik International
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has completed another wave of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting dozens of military targets across multiple locations in what the military described as a continued effort to degrade Tehran's ability to attack international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
2026-07-13T03:15+0000
2026-07-13T03:15+0000
2026-07-13T04:25+0000
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The strikes, carried out on July 12, targeted Iranian military air‑defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats. For the first time, CENTCOM used one‑way attack sea drones alongside fighter aircraft, naval vessels, and aerial drones."U.S. Central Command forces struck Iranian military air‑defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one‑way attack aerial drones, and one‑way attack sea drones for the first time," the command said in a statement.Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.
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iran, strait of hormuz, military & intelligence, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us-iran relations, us
iran, strait of hormuz, military & intelligence, us central command (centcom), islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), us-iran relations, us
CENTCOM Completes New Wave of Strikes Against Iran — First Use of Sea Drones
03:15 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 04:25 GMT 13.07.2026)
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has completed another wave of offensive strikes against Iran, hitting dozens of military targets across multiple locations in what the military described as a continued effort to degrade Tehran's ability to attack international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
The strikes, carried out on July 12, targeted Iranian military air‑defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats. For the first time, CENTCOM used one‑way attack sea drones alongside fighter aircraft, naval vessels, and aerial drones.
"U.S. Central Command forces struck Iranian military air‑defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats using U.S. fighter aircraft, naval vessels, one‑way attack aerial drones, and one‑way attack sea drones for the first time," the command said in a statement.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, adding that no vessel would be allowed to pass.