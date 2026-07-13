https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/fsb-prevents-massive-ukrainian-fpv-drone-attack-on-russian-airfields-1124438475.html

FSB Prevents Massive Ukrainian FPV Drone Attack on Russian Airfields

FSB Prevents Massive Ukrainian FPV Drone Attack on Russian Airfields

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a large-scale attack by Ukraine using FPV drones on Russian military air bases... 13.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-13T06:02+0000

2026-07-13T06:02+0000

2026-07-13T06:02+0000

russia

ukraine

russia

chelyabinsk

russian federal security service (fsb)

russian defense ministry

federal security service

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Last week, the FSB said that it had thwarted an attempt by the special services of Ukraine, with the direct participation of Western curators, to commit a series of sabotage and terrorist acts using drones at Russian military infrastructure facilities, against one of the leading enterprises of the defense industry complex, as well as against military personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry.Each stage of Kiev's attempt to attack the military airfields was closely monitored and documented by the Russian special services, the statement read, adding that the 24 FPV drones resistant to electronic warfare, set to be used for the attempted attacks, had control modules from the UK, the US, Canada and Sweden."Subsequently, the enemy's agents transported means of terror in passenger cars with trailers equipped with double bottoms loaded with household appliances deep into the territory of Russia directly to the airfields of Ukrainka (the Amur Region) and Shagol (the Chelyabinsk Region), where they were assembled and prepared for use in rented garages," the FSB said.The FSB added that it had detained the perpetrators of the foiled attacks, as well as their accomplices.

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russia

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ukraine, russia, chelyabinsk, russian federal security service (fsb), russian defense ministry, federal security service