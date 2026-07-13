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Iran Strikes US Bases in Three Countries in Escalating Retaliation
Iran Strikes US Bases in Three Countries in Escalating Retaliation
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army launched coordinated strikes on US military installations in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait on Monday, escalating retaliation following US attacks that killed a civilian in Iran's Khuzestan province.
2026-07-13T03:59+0000
2026-07-13T04:29+0000
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The IRGC announced it destroyed fuel and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Airbase in Jordan using ballistic missiles and drones. Social media footage showed at least 12 missiles fired at the facility, which hosts US forces and is a key installation near the Iraqi border.Iran also struck Bahrain, targeting and destroying the US drone command and control center. Reports indicate that the US Naval Support Facility (5th Fleet HQ) and Sheikh Issa Airbase were directly hit, with both facilities reportedly on fire. The IRGC said the strikes also hit a helicopter maintenance center and a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar.In Kuwait, the IRGC and Iranian Army conducted joint strikes on US military facilities. Targets included fuel tanks, a Patriot air defense system, and an AN/FPS strategic radar system at Ali Salem and Ahmad Al‑Jaber bases. The strikes also targeted US forces, air defense systems, missile systems, shelters, and support facilities.The Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirmed air defense activity over its territory.On Sunday, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ceases. The move came amid another wave of exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran.
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Iran Strikes US Bases in Three Countries in Escalating Retaliation

03:59 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 13.07.2026)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiA model of a missile is carried by Iranian demonstrators as a minaret and dome of a mosque is seen at background during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran
A model of a missile is carried by Iranian demonstrators as a minaret and dome of a mosque is seen at background during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army launched coordinated strikes on US military installations in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait on Monday, escalating retaliation following US attacks that killed a civilian in Iran's Khuzestan province.
The IRGC announced it destroyed fuel and ammunition depots at Prince Hassan Airbase in Jordan using ballistic missiles and drones. Social media footage showed at least 12 missiles fired at the facility, which hosts US forces and is a key installation near the Iraqi border.
Iran also struck Bahrain, targeting and destroying the US drone command and control center. Reports indicate that the US Naval Support Facility (5th Fleet HQ) and Sheikh Issa Airbase were directly hit, with both facilities reportedly on fire. The IRGC said the strikes also hit a helicopter maintenance center and a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft hangar.
In Kuwait, the IRGC and Iranian Army conducted joint strikes on US military facilities. Targets included fuel tanks, a Patriot air defense system, and an AN/FPS strategic radar system at Ali Salem and Ahmad Al‑Jaber bases. The strikes also targeted US forces, air defense systems, missile systems, shelters, and support facilities.
The Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirmed air defense activity over its territory.
On Sunday, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ceases. The move came amid another wave of exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran.
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