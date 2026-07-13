https://sputnikglobe.com/20260713/irans-deputy-fm-no-attack-against-iran-will-go-unanswered-1124438335.html
Iran's Deputy FM: No Attack Against Iran Will Go Unanswered
Iran's Deputy FM: No Attack Against Iran Will Go Unanswered
Sputnik International
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has declared that Tehran is formalizing a strategy of "crushing responses" to any military aggression, signaling that retaliation for attacks on Iranian leadership or officials will be pre‑planned and "regret‑inducing."
2026-07-13T03:38+0000
2026-07-13T03:38+0000
2026-07-13T04:52+0000
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In a post on X, Gharibabadi wrote that it is "essential for the parliament or the Expediency Council to approve a practical regulation that stipulates the regime's decisive and regret-inducing response in the event of any attempt against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military and state officials."On Sunday, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ceases. The move came amid another wave of exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran.
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Iran's Deputy FM: No Attack Against Iran Will Go Unanswered
03:38 GMT 13.07.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 13.07.2026)
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has declared that Tehran is formalizing a strategy of "crushing responses" to any military aggression, signaling that retaliation for attacks on Iranian leadership or officials will be pre‑planned and "regret‑inducing."
In a post on X, Gharibabadi wrote that it is "essential for the parliament or the Expediency Council to approve a practical regulation that stipulates the regime's decisive and regret-inducing response in the event of any attempt against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military and state officials."
On Sunday, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until US intervention in the region ceases. The move came amid another wave of exchanges of strikes between the US and Iran.