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Iran Condemns UK's Terrorist Designation of IRGC – Foreign Ministry
Iran Condemns UK's Terrorist Designation of IRGC – Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday the UK's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
2026-07-14T14:58+0000
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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the hostile action by the UK government in designating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a threat under the country's National Security Act, describing it as an unjustified, irresponsible measure that is contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of international law, including the principle of the sovereign equality of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.The ministry also said Iran reserves the right to retaliate and warned that the UK authorities would bear the consequences of their decision.
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Iran Condemns UK's Terrorist Designation of IRGC – Foreign Ministry
14:58 GMT 14.07.2026 (Updated: 14:59 GMT 14.07.2026)
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday the UK's decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the hostile action by the UK government in designating the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) as a threat under the country's National Security Act, describing it as an unjustified, irresponsible measure that is contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of international law, including the principle of the sovereign equality of states and the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of states," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also said Iran reserves the right to retaliate and warned that the UK authorities would bear the consequences of their decision.
On Monday, Sky News reported that the UK had designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization, citing a statement by Security Minister Angela Eagle.