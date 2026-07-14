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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/trump-vows-to-take-control-of-strait-of-hormuz-by-bombing-iran--1124442172.html
Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran
Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced further escalation against Iran as the US war of aggression continues.
2026-07-14T04:29+0000
2026-07-14T04:29+0000
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“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. And we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said.He claimed the US would eventually “end up just controlling the whole thing.”Trump’s remarks come as the US continues violating the ceasefire and escalating attacks against Iran.
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Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran

04:29 GMT 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree NikhinsonPresident Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders modifying the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders modifying the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and the Bears Ears National Monument in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2026
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
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US President Donald Trump announced further escalation against Iran as the US war of aggression continues.
“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. And we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said.
“We’re attacking them tonight. We’re taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait,” the US president added.
He claimed the US would eventually “end up just controlling the whole thing.”
Trump’s remarks come as the US continues violating the ceasefire and escalating attacks against Iran.
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