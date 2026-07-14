https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/trump-vows-to-take-control-of-strait-of-hormuz-by-bombing-iran--1124442172.html

Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran

Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump announced further escalation against Iran as the US war of aggression continues.

2026-07-14T04:29+0000

2026-07-14T04:29+0000

2026-07-14T04:29+0000

us-israel war on iran

us

donald trump

strait of hormuz

war

iran

us-iran relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0e/1124442251_0:244:3072:1972_1920x0_80_0_0_16cdb2847984a262ff7ebbe622bdd5f8.jpg

“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. And we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said.He claimed the US would eventually “end up just controlling the whole thing.”Trump’s remarks come as the US continues violating the ceasefire and escalating attacks against Iran.

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, strait of hormuz, war, iran, us-iran relations