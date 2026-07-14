https://sputnikglobe.com/20260714/trump-vows-to-take-control-of-strait-of-hormuz-by-bombing-iran--1124442172.html
Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran
Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced further escalation against Iran as the US war of aggression continues.
2026-07-14T04:29+0000
2026-07-14T04:29+0000
2026-07-14T04:29+0000
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“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. And we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said.He claimed the US would eventually “end up just controlling the whole thing.”Trump’s remarks come as the US continues violating the ceasefire and escalating attacks against Iran.
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Trump Vows to Take Control of Strait of Hormuz by Bombing Iran
US President Donald Trump announced further escalation against Iran as the US war of aggression continues.
“We’re going to hit them very hard tonight. And we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow,” Trump said.
“We’re attacking them tonight. We’re taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait,” the US president added.
He claimed the US would eventually “end up just controlling the whole thing.”
Trump’s remarks come as the US continues violating the ceasefire and escalating attacks against Iran.