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'Big Treaty' Between Russia, China Key Element of Global Stability – Russian Ambassador
'Big Treaty' Between Russia, China Key Element of Global Stability – Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - The 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China is a key element of regional and global stability... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T14:15+0000
2026-07-15T14:15+0000
2026-07-15T14:16+0000
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July 16 marks the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, signed in 2001 by Chinese President Jiang Zemin and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He added that the treaty not only serves as a key tenant of regional and global stability, but also ensures the consistent strengthening of friendship ties. At the same time, the document is "one of the pillars of the future world order that we see nowadays," Morgulov said. On May 20, Russia and China issued a joint statement on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in deepening good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative ties. Both sides confirmed the extension of the treaty and would continue to strictly observe the document.The diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin previously put forward an initiative to establish a Eurasian security architecture aimed at creating a single space of equal and indivisible security on the continent, in which all states would feel secure and no one would try to ensure their own interests at the expense of others.Morgulov expressed hope that all constructively minded Eurasian actors who are interested in favorable conditions for joint development, including China, will endorse the implementation of this initiative.
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china, russia, igor morgulov, jiang zemin
china, russia, igor morgulov, jiang zemin
'Big Treaty' Between Russia, China Key Element of Global Stability – Russian Ambassador
14:15 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 14:16 GMT 15.07.2026)
BEIJING, (Sputnik) - The 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between Russia and China is a key element of regional and global stability and one of the pillars of the new world order, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov told Sputnik.
July 16 marks the 25th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, signed in 2001 by Chinese President Jiang Zemin and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The international significance of the treaty is hard to overestimate," Morgulov said, adding that the treaty is often considered the basic document for bilateral relations or the Big Treaty.
He added that the treaty not only serves as a key tenant of regional and global stability, but also ensures the consistent strengthening of friendship ties. At the same time, the document is "one of the pillars of the future world order that we see nowadays," Morgulov said.
On May 20, Russia and China issued a joint statement on further strengthening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in deepening good-neighborly, friendly and cooperative ties. Both sides confirmed the extension of the treaty and would continue to strictly observe the document.
"At the present stage, one of the most important areas of our partnership in the international arena is the definition of new frameworks for military-political cooperation on the Eurasian continent, given that the previous Euro-Atlantic security system has not only failed but, obviously, has completely outlived itself," Morgulov said.
The diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin previously put forward an initiative to establish a Eurasian security architecture aimed at creating a single space of equal and indivisible security on the continent, in which all states would feel secure and no one would try to ensure their own interests at the expense of others.
Morgulov expressed hope that all constructively minded Eurasian actors who are interested in favorable conditions for joint development, including China, will endorse the implementation of this initiative.