https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/centcom-declares-fourth-day-of-strikes-on-iran-complete-1124446334.html
CENTCOM Declares Fourth Day of Strikes on Iran Complete
CENTCOM Declares Fourth Day of Strikes on Iran Complete
Sputnik International
US Central Command said it had completed another seven-hour wave of strikes against Iran on July 14, hitting targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.
2026-07-15T04:20+0000
2026-07-15T04:20+0000
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CENTCOM claimed US fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels struck Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities and coastal defense systems.The attacks came on the same day the US resumed its illegal naval blockade against vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.The US continues to escalate its war of aggression against Iran after the US violated the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.
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iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), war, war of aggression, us-iran relations, israel, iran-israel row
iran, strait of hormuz, us central command (centcom), war, war of aggression, us-iran relations, israel, iran-israel row
CENTCOM Declares Fourth Day of Strikes on Iran Complete
US Central Command said it had completed another seven-hour wave of strikes against Iran on July 14, hitting targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.
CENTCOM claimed US fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels struck Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities and coastal defense systems.
The attacks came on the same day the US resumed its illegal naval blockade against vessels traveling to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas.
The US continues to escalate its war of aggression against Iran after the US violated the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.