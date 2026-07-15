https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/hamas-condemns-israels-plans-to-build-12000-housing-units-in-west-bank-1124448125.html

Hamas Condemns Israel's Plans to Build 12,000 Housing Units in West Bank

Hamas Condemns Israel's Plans to Build 12,000 Housing Units in West Bank

Sputnik International

Palestinian movement Hamas criticized the agreement between Israeli authorities and the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria to build 12,000 new housing units in Jewish settlements.

2026-07-15T09:00+0000

2026-07-15T09:00+0000

2026-07-15T10:34+0000

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Israel's settlement expansion activities in the West Bank is one of the main obstacles in its relations with the international community and the Palestinian Authority. Besides, these steps serve as an obstacle to the peace progress with the Palestinians, who perceive the Israeli settlement activities as an occupation of Palestinian territories. In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 demanding to end the Israeli settlement activity, which Israel refused to comply with. In December 2025 the Israeli Security Council approved the creation of 19 new settlements across the West Bank.

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