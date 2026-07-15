https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/hamas-condemns-israels-plans-to-build-12000-housing-units-in-west-bank-1124448125.html
Hamas Condemns Israel's Plans to Build 12,000 Housing Units in West Bank
Hamas Condemns Israel's Plans to Build 12,000 Housing Units in West Bank
Sputnik International
Palestinian movement Hamas criticized the agreement between Israeli authorities and the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria to build 12,000 new housing units in Jewish settlements.
2026-07-15T09:00+0000
2026-07-15T09:00+0000
2026-07-15T10:34+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
hamas
west bank
palestine
west bank settlements
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116604875_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d4306df24abf343a45d3ed2396d724d.jpg
Israel's settlement expansion activities in the West Bank is one of the main obstacles in its relations with the international community and the Palestinian Authority. Besides, these steps serve as an obstacle to the peace progress with the Palestinians, who perceive the Israeli settlement activities as an occupation of Palestinian territories. In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 demanding to end the Israeli settlement activity, which Israel refused to comply with. In December 2025 the Israeli Security Council approved the creation of 19 new settlements across the West Bank.
israel
west bank
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116604875_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8dd6fe29c8db1afe3e285a71a48800a1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
palestine-israel conflict, israel, hamas, west bank, palestine, west bank settlements
palestine-israel conflict, israel, hamas, west bank, palestine, west bank settlements
Hamas Condemns Israel's Plans to Build 12,000 Housing Units in West Bank
09:00 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 10:34 GMT 15.07.2026)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Palestinian movement Hamas criticized the agreement between Israeli authorities and the Civil Administration for Judea and Samaria to build 12,000 new housing units in Jewish settlements.
"The agreement between the extremist Zionist occupation government and the so-called Council of Settlements in the northern West Bank to construct 12,000 new colonial-settlement units, in addition to allocating 8 billion shekels [$2.6 billion] to develop settlement infrastructure, is a dangerous, criminal, Judaizing agreement and an escalation in the occupation's cruel war and its attempts to take control of the West Bank, seize its lands, and displace its residents," the movement said in a statement on Tuesday.
Israel's settlement expansion activities in the West Bank is one of the main obstacles in its relations with the international community and the Palestinian Authority. Besides, these steps serve as an obstacle to the peace progress with the Palestinians, who perceive the Israeli settlement activities as an occupation of Palestinian territories.
In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2334 demanding to end the Israeli settlement activity, which Israel refused to comply with. In December 2025 the Israeli Security Council approved the creation of 19 new settlements across the West Bank.