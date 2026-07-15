https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/her-only-crime-helping-struggling-donbass-civilians-french-reporter-on-jailed-charity-worker-1124449536.html

Her Only Crime? Helping Struggling Donbass Civilians— French Reporter on Jailed Charity Founder

Her Only Crime? Helping Struggling Donbass Civilians— French Reporter on Jailed Charity Founder

Sputnik International

French journalist Christelle Néant, reporting from Donbass, has sharply condemned the criminal case against SOS Donbass founder Anna Novikova and her colleague... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T11:05+0000

2026-07-15T11:05+0000

2026-07-15T12:11+0000

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She also pointed out that French media have openly branded Novikova a spy, yet have provided no evidence to back the claim. Meanwhile, the investigation has dragged on for nearly a year—which, in her view, only underscores that the case rests on nothing.The real motive is to silence those who oppose France's fanatical support for Ukraine, the journalist argued."If people were allowed to speak openly, public opinion could turn against aiding Kiev," she said, pointing to the failed 155th Brigade scandal — where half the troops trained in France deserted, while the authorities wasted nearly a billion euros on that flop.Néant further stated that Emmanuel Macron wants to keep the matter out of the public eye, because drawing any spotlight on it would force French citizens to ask uncomfortable questions about where their tax money is really going—and to which individuals and countries it is being funneled. "That is precisely why Macron is irritated by any alternative perspective on the situation," she added.She also linked the case to Macron's broader push to prepare France for a future armed conflict with Russia.

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