https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/india-to-launch-unified-vessel-monitoring-system-in-persian-gulf---ministry-1124451289.html

India to Launch Unified Vessel Monitoring System in Persian Gulf - Ministry

India to Launch Unified Vessel Monitoring System in Persian Gulf - Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - India will establish a real-time monitoring system for every vessel carrying Indian seafarers in the waters of the Persian Gulf, the Strait... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T14:25+0000

2026-07-15T14:25+0000

2026-07-15T14:27+0000

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The decision followed Monday’s attacks on the tankers Al Bahiyah and Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz, which had a total of 30 Indian seafarers on board. One of them was killed and 10 others were injured. According to the ministry, the monitoring system will provide real-time information on the location of each vessel, the size and condition of its crew, threat assessments and planned route. It will track every Indian national aboard vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, regardless of the flag under which they sail. The minister also ordered the appointment of a dedicated liaison officer for each affected Indian seafarer. The officer will serve as the single point of contact for families and coordinate medical assistance, repatriation and compensation payments.

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