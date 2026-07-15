https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/india-to-launch-unified-vessel-monitoring-system-in-persian-gulf---ministry-1124451289.html
India to Launch Unified Vessel Monitoring System in Persian Gulf - Ministry
India to Launch Unified Vessel Monitoring System in Persian Gulf - Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - India will establish a real-time monitoring system for every vessel carrying Indian seafarers in the waters of the Persian Gulf, the Strait... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T14:25+0000
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2026-07-15T14:27+0000
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The decision followed Monday’s attacks on the tankers Al Bahiyah and Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz, which had a total of 30 Indian seafarers on board. One of them was killed and 10 others were injured. According to the ministry, the monitoring system will provide real-time information on the location of each vessel, the size and condition of its crew, threat assessments and planned route. It will track every Indian national aboard vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, regardless of the flag under which they sail. The minister also ordered the appointment of a dedicated liaison officer for each affected Indian seafarer. The officer will serve as the single point of contact for families and coordinate medical assistance, repatriation and compensation payments.
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India to Launch Unified Vessel Monitoring System in Persian Gulf - Ministry
14:25 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 15.07.2026)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - India will establish a real-time monitoring system for every vessel carrying Indian seafarers in the waters of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, the country’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.
"Amidst the escalating maritime security crisis in West Asia following attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal launched a comprehensive 'Seafarer-First' response, directing an unprecedented whole-of-government approach to safeguard every Indian seafarer operating in the conflict-affected region," the ministry said in a press release.
The decision followed Monday’s attacks on the tankers Al Bahiyah and Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz, which had a total of 30 Indian seafarers on board. One of them was killed and 10 others were injured.
According to the ministry, the monitoring system will provide real-time information on the location of each vessel, the size and condition of its crew, threat assessments and planned route. It will track every Indian national aboard vessels operating in the Persian Gulf, regardless of the flag under which they sail.
The minister also ordered the appointment of a dedicated liaison officer for each affected Indian seafarer. The officer will serve as the single point of contact for families and coordinate medical assistance, repatriation and compensation payments.