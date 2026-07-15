https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/over-80-of-germans-dissatisfied-with-chancellor-merz-his-cabinet---poll-1124447987.html

Over 80% of Germans Dissatisfied With Chancellor Merz, His Cabinet - Poll

Over 80% of Germans Dissatisfied With Chancellor Merz, His Cabinet - Poll

Sputnik International

Eighty-five percent of Germans express disapproval of the performance of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his cabinet, a poll, conducted by the Forsa sociological institute for the RTL broadcaster, showed.

2026-07-15T08:52+0000

2026-07-15T08:52+0000

2026-07-15T10:34+0000

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In addition, 82% of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the government, the report said on Tuesday. The poll also revealed that German residents have a negative assessment of the future of the German economy: 67% of respondents expect the economic situation in Germany to worsen, while 31% expect it to remain the same or improve. The poll was conducted from July 7-13 and surveyed 2,503 people. The margin of error is approximately 2.5 percentage points.

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