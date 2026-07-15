International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/russia-continues-to-attack-ukrainian-ports-used-for-delivery-of-military-cargo---military-1124447142.html
Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD
Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has kept up relentless attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the Ukrainian armed... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T06:39+0000
2026-07-15T08:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
sputnik
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_63f9527fef1874f8824048005a80e84b.jpg
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued strikes on Ukrainian ports that are used for deliveries of goods destined for Ukraine's military," the ministry said in a statement. Four naval vessels ferrying goods for Ukraine's armed forces were crushed in the sea ports of Chernomorsk and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement reported. In addition, Russian strikes hammered port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and facilities used for drone production and assembly in Odessa and Chernomorsk.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5fb75b405b13552b27a9ccced4701a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, sputnik, russian defense ministry
ukraine, russia, sputnik, russian defense ministry

Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD

06:39 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 08:46 GMT 15.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen from the Tsentr Battlegroup. File photo
Russian servicemen from the Tsentr Battlegroup. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has kept up relentless attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued strikes on Ukrainian ports that are used for deliveries of goods destined for Ukraine's military," the ministry said in a statement.
Four naval vessels ferrying goods for Ukraine's armed forces were crushed in the sea ports of Chernomorsk and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement reported. In addition, Russian strikes hammered port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and facilities used for drone production and assembly in Odessa and Chernomorsk.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала