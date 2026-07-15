https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/russia-continues-to-attack-ukrainian-ports-used-for-delivery-of-military-cargo---military-1124447142.html
Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD
Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has kept up relentless attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the Ukrainian armed... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T06:39+0000
2026-07-15T06:39+0000
2026-07-15T08:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
sputnik
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_63f9527fef1874f8824048005a80e84b.jpg
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued strikes on Ukrainian ports that are used for deliveries of goods destined for Ukraine's military," the ministry said in a statement. Four naval vessels ferrying goods for Ukraine's armed forces were crushed in the sea ports of Chernomorsk and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement reported. In addition, Russian strikes hammered port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and facilities used for drone production and assembly in Odessa and Chernomorsk.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_196:0:2927:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c5fb75b405b13552b27a9ccced4701a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, sputnik, russian defense ministry
ukraine, russia, sputnik, russian defense ministry
Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD
06:39 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 08:46 GMT 15.07.2026)
MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has kept up relentless attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued strikes on Ukrainian ports that are used for deliveries of goods destined for Ukraine's military," the ministry said in a statement.
Four naval vessels ferrying goods for Ukraine's armed forces were crushed in the sea ports of Chernomorsk and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement reported. In addition, Russian strikes hammered port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and facilities used for drone production and assembly in Odessa and Chernomorsk.