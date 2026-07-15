https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/russia-continues-to-attack-ukrainian-ports-used-for-delivery-of-military-cargo---military-1124447142.html

Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD

Russia Rains Relentless Barrage on Ukrainian Ports Handling Arms Cargo - MoD

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - The Russian military has kept up relentless attacks on Ukrainian ports used for the delivery of goods for the Ukrainian armed... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T06:39+0000

2026-07-15T06:39+0000

2026-07-15T08:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

sputnik

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/01/1124380697_0:0:2969:1671_1920x0_80_0_0_63f9527fef1874f8824048005a80e84b.jpg

"Tonight, the Russian armed forces continued strikes on Ukrainian ports that are used for deliveries of goods destined for Ukraine's military," the ministry said in a statement. Four naval vessels ferrying goods for Ukraine's armed forces were crushed in the sea ports of Chernomorsk and Dnepro-Bugsky, the statement reported. In addition, Russian strikes hammered port infrastructure, fuel tanks, and facilities used for drone production and assembly in Odessa and Chernomorsk.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, russia, sputnik, russian defense ministry