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Russia to Seek Bucha Victims List From Next UN Secretary-General - UN Envoy
Russia to Seek Bucha Victims List From Next UN Secretary-General - UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Russia will continue to seek a list of the alleged victims of the Bucha provocation from the next UN secretary-general, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, stated.
2026-07-15T08:48+0000
2026-07-15T10:33+0000
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Earlier in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had avoided answering questions about the list of those allegedly killed in Bucha. In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that photographs and videos published by Kiev, which purported to show alleged crimes committed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha in the Kiev region, were another Ukrainian provocation. According to the ministry, no local residents were harmed by any violent acts while the town was under Russian control. Guterres' term as UN secretary-general expires on December 31, 2026. Those considered potential successors include former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, UN Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, former Senegalese President Macky Sall, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa, and Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.
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Russia to Seek Bucha Victims List From Next UN Secretary-General - UN Envoy

08:48 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 10:33 GMT 15.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Nancy Siesel / Go to the mediabankRussia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during a United Nations Security Council meeting, New York
Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during a United Nations Security Council meeting, New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will continue to seek a list of the alleged victims of the Bucha provocation from the next UN secretary-general, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, stated.
Earlier in July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had avoided answering questions about the list of those allegedly killed in Bucha.
"We will keep raising the issue until we get an answer. What we have been told so far is a sham," Nebenzia said when asked whether Russia would continue pressing for the list after the UN secretary-general changes.
In April 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry said that photographs and videos published by Kiev, which purported to show alleged crimes committed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha in the Kiev region, were another Ukrainian provocation. According to the ministry, no local residents were harmed by any violent acts while the town was under Russian control.
Guterres' term as UN secretary-general expires on December 31, 2026. Those considered potential successors include former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi, UN Trade and Development Secretary-General Rebeca Grynspan, former Senegalese President Macky Sall, former Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa, and Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett.
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