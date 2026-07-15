https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/undermining-democracy-war-reporter-calls-out-french-justice-and-scandalous-novikova-case-1124450852.html

'Undermining democracy': War Reporter Calls Out ‘French Justice’ And ‘Scandalous’ Novikova Case

'Undermining democracy': War Reporter Calls Out ‘French Justice’ And ‘Scandalous’ Novikova Case

Sputnik International

French journalist Laurent Brayard, who met Anna Novikova in Donbass in 2022, has condemned her arrest as a politically motivated attack on humanitarian work. 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T12:16+0000

2026-07-15T12:16+0000

2026-07-15T12:16+0000

analysis

donbass

france

free speech

emmanuel macron

ukraine

europe

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/07/0f/1124449834_0:32:1440:842_1920x0_80_0_0_5d77f5e0e86341fdf175dea977e82730.jpg

"This is quite a shocking case, the first of its kind in France, and it also undermines the democratic process," he stressed.Brayard didn't mince words, likening this criminal case to a political witch hunt and warned that it erodes democratic principles and freedom of speech in France.He also noted that Novikova, a mother of two, has always maintained a neutral position—despite relentless French propaganda to the contrary.

donbass

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donbass, france, free speech, emmanuel macron, ukraine, europe