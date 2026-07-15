https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/undermining-democracy-war-reporter-calls-out-french-justice-and-scandalous-novikova-case-1124450852.html
'Undermining democracy': War Reporter Calls Out ‘French Justice’ And ‘Scandalous’ Novikova Case
'Undermining democracy': War Reporter Calls Out ‘French Justice’ And ‘Scandalous’ Novikova Case
Sputnik International
French journalist Laurent Brayard, who met Anna Novikova in Donbass in 2022, has condemned her arrest as a politically motivated attack on humanitarian work. 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T12:16+0000
2026-07-15T12:16+0000
2026-07-15T12:16+0000
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"This is quite a shocking case, the first of its kind in France, and it also undermines the democratic process," he stressed.Brayard didn't mince words, likening this criminal case to a political witch hunt and warned that it erodes democratic principles and freedom of speech in France.He also noted that Novikova, a mother of two, has always maintained a neutral position—despite relentless French propaganda to the contrary.
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'Undermining democracy': War Reporter Calls Out ‘French Justice’ And ‘Scandalous’ Novikova Case
French journalist Laurent Brayard, who met Anna Novikova in Donbass in 2022, has condemned her arrest as a politically motivated attack on humanitarian work.
"Her goal was purely humanitarian," Brayard said. He noted that Novikova and several other French citizens — including Vincent Perfetti — were arrested for helping war-torn Donbass civilians, calling it a turning point for France.
"This is quite a shocking case, the first of its kind in France, and it also undermines the democratic process," he stressed.
Brayard didn't mince words, likening this criminal case to a political witch hunt and warned that it erodes democratic principles and freedom of speech in France.
"We are at an almost historic stage, and this is quite scandalous for the French justice system... We are seeing a certain drift in this justice system, which is slow, indecisive, and in this case, susceptible to manipulation, because this is a political process," he argued.
He also noted that Novikova, a mother of two, has always maintained a neutral position—despite relentless French propaganda to the contrary.