https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/us-businesses-loses-200-billion-over-four-years-due-to-russia-sanctions-1124447247.html

Four Years of Sanctions Flop: US Companies Bled $200 Billion in Hasty Russia Exodus

Four Years of Sanctions Flop: US Companies Bled $200 Billion in Hasty Russia Exodus

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - American companies have piled up losses of roughly $200 billion over the past four years as a result of anti-Russia sanctions, said... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T07:03+0000

2026-07-15T07:03+0000

2026-07-15T07:45+0000

economy

business

kirill dmitriev

russia

central asia

moscow

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

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According to Agee, Western businesses in Russia were gripped by confusion and panic with the onset of the special military operation.He acknowledged that some may have made emotionally driven decisions to exit the country amid the turmoil, but stressed that AmCham itself did not succumb to panic and instead advised companies not to make any hasty decisions and to remain level-headed.Agee noted that Western businesses were generally reluctant to abandon the Russian market, which he described as attractive, stable, and rapidly growing. He also highlighted promising opportunities for expanding business ties with Central Asian countries, using Russia as a strategic hub.For American companies operating in Russia, Agee underscored the importance of localization, noting that building plants and factories across various regions had long been a priority. He cited one member company that currently runs 12 facilities in different parts of the country.Separately, Kirill Dmitriev—head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign states—estimated last year that US businesses had lost as much as $300 billion from exiting Russia. He also observed that many American companies are now registering their trademarks in preparation for a potential return to the Russian market.Russian officials have repeatedly emphasized that the country has successfully adjusted to the sanctions pressure first imposed by the West several years ago and steadily ramped up ever since. Moscow contends that Western nations lack the resolve to acknowledge that their restrictive measures have proven futile. Even within those same countries, a growing number of voices have questioned the effectiveness of anti-Russian economic policies, underscoring a widening recognition that the sanctions are failing to achieve their intended goals.

russia

central asia

moscow

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business, kirill dmitriev, russia, central asia, moscow, russian direct investment fund (rdif)