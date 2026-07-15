https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/us-endorses-iraq-syria-pipeline-to-weaken-irans-hand-on-energy-flows-via-hormuz---reports-1124451598.html

US Endorses Iraq-Syria Pipeline to Weaken Iran's Hand on Energy Flows Via Hormuz - Reports

US Endorses Iraq-Syria Pipeline to Weaken Iran's Hand on Energy Flows Via Hormuz - Reports

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The United States supports the construction of a pipeline running through Iraq and Syria to weaken Iran's leverage on energy flows by... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T15:44+0000

2026-07-15T15:44+0000

2026-07-15T15:44+0000

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Discussions with officials from both Middle Eastern nations and companies such as Chevron have already been convened by US special envoy for Syria and Iraq Tom Barrack, the report said. The talks' desired outcome would entail reviving the long nonoperational Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline. However, other potential alternative routes are also being considered by parties, the report said, further noting that the US Department of State has confirmed Washington's support for the link's rehabilitation and expects American companies to play a role in its construction. The Kirkuk-Baniyas pipeline was commissioned in 1952. The flow of energy through the link was suspended multiple times since its inauguration, including due to sabotage during the Suez Crisis, shutdown by Iraq between 1982 and 2000 over Syria's support for Tehran during the Iraq-Iran conflict, and finally, rendered nonoperational by a US airstrike during the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Iran and the United States signed a memorandum on the night of June 18, which envisaged an end to the conflict that began on February 28. However, since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. Throughout the first phase of the armed conflict, global energy prices soared amid disruptions in the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers through the waterway.

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