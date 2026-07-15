https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/us-launched-new-wave-of-attacks-on-iran-on-wednesday-at-1000-gmt---central-command-1124450724.html

US Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran — CENTCOM

US Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran — CENTCOM

Sputnik International

The United States launched a new wave of attacks on Iran on Wednesday at 10:00 GMT, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

2026-07-15T12:10+0000

2026-07-15T12:10+0000

2026-07-15T12:11+0000

us-israel war on iran

iran

strait of hormuz

kuwait

us central command (centcom)

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/02/1123732011_28:0:1836:1017_1920x0_80_0_0_3e6c4e9146d04ccaf15a2504d229d607.png

"At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran. The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the command wrote on X.Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region. The announcement came amid another round of exchanges of strikes between the countries.

iran

strait of hormuz

kuwait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, strait of hormuz, kuwait, us central command (centcom), us