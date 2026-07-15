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US Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran — CENTCOM
US Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran — CENTCOM
Sputnik International
The United States launched a new wave of attacks on Iran on Wednesday at 10:00 GMT, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
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"At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran. The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the command wrote on X.Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region. The announcement came amid another round of exchanges of strikes between the countries.
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US Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran — CENTCOM
12:10 GMT 15.07.2026 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 15.07.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States launched a new wave of attacks on Iran on Wednesday at 10:00 GMT, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
"At 6 a.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran. The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the command wrote on X.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed a morning round of strikes against Iran at 7:30 a.m. ET on July 15. CENTCOM launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave. The strikes further degraded Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM wrote
Since July 8, the US military has carried out several waves of strikes against Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian interference with commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan.
On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US involvement in the region. The announcement came amid another round of exchanges of strikes between the countries.