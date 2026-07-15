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West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow
West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - Western countries are hoping to gain control over Ukraine's natural resources and land wealth as compensation for their financial... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International
2026-07-15T15:46+0000
2026-07-15T15:46+0000
2026-07-15T15:46+0000
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Such deals have nothing to do with concern for Ukraine's sovereignty and well-being, where the country is relegated to the role of a "colony" that will repay its debts at the expense of its own natural resources and future generations, Zakharova added.
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West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow
MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - Western countries are hoping to gain control over Ukraine's natural resources and land wealth as compensation for their financial losses or in exchange for loans allocated to Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Western countries, having chosen Ukraine as a tool for a geopolitical battering ram against our country, are simultaneously eyeing the country's rich land and natural resources. They expect to seize them either for a pittance as compensation for financial losses, or simply in exchange for loans, or more precisely, interest on the loans," Zakharova said at a briefing.
Such deals have nothing to do with concern for Ukraine's sovereignty and well-being, where the country is relegated to the role of a "colony" that will repay its debts at the expense of its own natural resources and future generations, Zakharova added.