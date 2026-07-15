https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/west-expects-to-receive-ukraines-natural-resources-in-exchange-for-loans---moscow-1124451715.html

West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow

West Expects to Receive Ukraine's Natural Resources in Exchange for Loans - Moscow

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, July 15 (Sputnik) - Western countries are hoping to gain control over Ukraine's natural resources and land wealth as compensation for their financial... 15.07.2026, Sputnik International

2026-07-15T15:46+0000

2026-07-15T15:46+0000

2026-07-15T15:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

maria zakharova

ukraine

moscow

kiev

russian foreign ministry

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Such deals have nothing to do with concern for Ukraine's sovereignty and well-being, where the country is relegated to the role of a "colony" that will repay its debts at the expense of its own natural resources and future generations, Zakharova added.

ukraine

moscow

kiev

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maria zakharova, ukraine, moscow, kiev, russian foreign ministry