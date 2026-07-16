https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/amcham-chief-maps-out-course-for-potential-cooperation-with-russia-1124453245.html
AmCham Chief Maps Out Course for Potential Cooperation With Russia
AmCham Chief Maps Out Course for Potential Cooperation With Russia
Sputnik International
Space, the Arctic, IT, and aviation offer substantial opportunities for bilateral cooperation between American and Russian enterprises, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-07-16T08:01+0000
2026-07-16T08:01+0000
2026-07-16T08:53+0000
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donald trump
denis manturov
american chamber of commerce (amcham)
russia
vladimir putin
international space station (iss)
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Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump spoke earlier by phone, with both leaders emphasizing the value of continued US–Russia dialogue while paying special attention to economic cooperation.The head of AmCham recalled that Donald Trump had repeatedly spoken about the need to strengthen trade and economic ties between the United States and Russia, emphasizing that they are the foundation of the relationship between both countries.Earlier this week, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the launch of the crewed Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the ISS, where he affirmed that Moscow is ready to hold talks with NASA on cooperation prospects for their respective national orbital stations—specifically concerning mutual emergency assistance.Additionally, the First Deputy Prime Minister met with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman for a working meeting, where the two sides discussed both current collaborative initiatives and future possibilities for joint efforts in the space sector.
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donald trump, denis manturov, american chamber of commerce (amcham), russia, vladimir putin, international space station (iss)
donald trump, denis manturov, american chamber of commerce (amcham), russia, vladimir putin, international space station (iss)
AmCham Chief Maps Out Course for Potential Cooperation With Russia
08:01 GMT 16.07.2026 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 16.07.2026)
Space, the Arctic, IT, and aviation offer substantial opportunities for bilateral cooperation between American and Russian enterprises, AmCham Russia President and CEO Robert Agee said in an interview with Sputnik.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump spoke earlier by phone, with both leaders emphasizing the value of continued US–Russia dialogue while paying special attention to economic cooperation.
"It is impossible to list all the areas of potential cooperation, as there are so many. They include rare earth metals, space, the Arctic, the IT industry, and atomic energy," Agee stated.
The head of AmCham recalled that Donald Trump had repeatedly spoken about the need to strengthen trade and economic ties between the United States and Russia, emphasizing that they are the foundation of the relationship between both countries.
Earlier this week, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov visited the Baikonur Cosmodrome for the launch of the crewed Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the ISS, where he affirmed that Moscow is ready to hold talks with NASA on cooperation prospects for their respective national orbital stations—specifically concerning mutual emergency assistance.
Additionally, the First Deputy Prime Minister met with NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman for a working meeting, where the two sides discussed both current collaborative initiatives and future possibilities for joint efforts in the space sector.