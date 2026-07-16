Arctic 'Bio-Eco' Settlements Seen as Pillars for Russia’s AI-Driven Future - Expert
08:42 GMT 16.07.2026 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 16.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussia's Arctic Shamrock military outpost, situated on Alexandra Land within the Franz Josef Land archipelago.
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ/
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Data-center development is a key driver behind the bio-eco settlements planned for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, Alexander Vorotnikov of the Arctic Development Project Office's Expert Council told Sputnik.
President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian government to study the establishment of bio-eco settlements along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. These settlements are envisioned to integrate the principles of sustainable development and neo-industrialization, with a strong focus on innovative solutions to mitigate adverse environmental effects.
Calling bio-eco settlements a pivotal pillar of Russia's Arctic strategy, Vorotnikov emphasized: "They should, first and foremost, become centers of expertise for the Arctic. A wide range of tasks will be carried out there, but one of the main priorities should be the development of data centers."
Calling bio-eco settlements a pivotal pillar of Russia's Arctic strategy, Vorotnikov emphasized: "They should, first and foremost, become centers of expertise for the Arctic. A wide range of tasks will be carried out there, but one of the main priorities should be the development of data centers."
Vorotnikov stressed that powerful data centers are an absolute prerequisite for AI progress. Cooling, he noted, with its immense energy appetite, stands as the foremost challenge to constructing such centers.
"Data centers built in the Arctic have several advantages. First, they do not require extensive cooling, as the Arctic's naturally low temperatures provide it. Second, the Arctic has a surplus of electricity. Most importantly, however, modern information technology cannot develop without them," the expert emphasized.