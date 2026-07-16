https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/arctic-bio-eco-settlements-seen-as-pillars-for-russias-ai-driven-future---expert-1124453446.html

Arctic 'Bio-Eco' Settlements Seen as Pillars for Russia’s AI-Driven Future - Expert

Arctic 'Bio-Eco' Settlements Seen as Pillars for Russia’s AI-Driven Future - Expert

Sputnik International

Data-center development is a key driver behind the bio-eco settlements planned for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, Alexander Vorotnikov of the Arctic Development Project Office's Expert Council told Sputnik.

2026-07-16T08:42+0000

2026-07-16T08:42+0000

2026-07-16T08:53+0000

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President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian government to study the establishment of bio-eco settlements along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. These settlements are envisioned to integrate the principles of sustainable development and neo-industrialization, with a strong focus on innovative solutions to mitigate adverse environmental effects.Calling bio-eco settlements a pivotal pillar of Russia's Arctic strategy, Vorotnikov emphasized: "They should, first and foremost, become centers of expertise for the Arctic. A wide range of tasks will be carried out there, but one of the main priorities should be the development of data centers."Vorotnikov stressed that powerful data centers are an absolute prerequisite for AI progress. Cooling, he noted, with its immense energy appetite, stands as the foremost challenge to constructing such centers.

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