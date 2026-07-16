International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260716/arctic-bio-eco-settlements-seen-as-pillars-for-russias-ai-driven-future---expert-1124453446.html
Arctic 'Bio-Eco' Settlements Seen as Pillars for Russia’s AI-Driven Future - Expert
Arctic 'Bio-Eco' Settlements Seen as Pillars for Russia’s AI-Driven Future - Expert
Sputnik International
Data-center development is a key driver behind the bio-eco settlements planned for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, Alexander Vorotnikov of the Arctic Development Project Office's Expert Council told Sputnik.
2026-07-16T08:42+0000
2026-07-16T08:53+0000
russia
arctic
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494059_0:110:2100:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_953f7edc1ef1f8910ff0bf6978044d58.jpg
President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian government to study the establishment of bio-eco settlements along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. These settlements are envisioned to integrate the principles of sustainable development and neo-industrialization, with a strong focus on innovative solutions to mitigate adverse environmental effects.Calling bio-eco settlements a pivotal pillar of Russia's Arctic strategy, Vorotnikov emphasized: "They should, first and foremost, become centers of expertise for the Arctic. A wide range of tasks will be carried out there, but one of the main priorities should be the development of data centers."Vorotnikov stressed that powerful data centers are an absolute prerequisite for AI progress. Cooling, he noted, with its immense energy appetite, stands as the foremost challenge to constructing such centers.
arctic
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118494059_117:0:1984:1400_1920x0_80_0_0_8572c7ff66d0404e77c9a941aadd0cd8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
arctic, russia, vladimir putin
arctic, russia, vladimir putin

Arctic 'Bio-Eco' Settlements Seen as Pillars for Russia’s AI-Driven Future - Expert

08:42 GMT 16.07.2026 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 16.07.2026)
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankRussia's Arctic Shamrock military outpost, situated on Alexandra Land within the Franz Josef Land archipelago.
Russia's Arctic Shamrock military outpost, situated on Alexandra Land within the Franz Josef Land archipelago. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Data-center development is a key driver behind the bio-eco settlements planned for the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, Alexander Vorotnikov of the Arctic Development Project Office's Expert Council told Sputnik.
President Vladimir Putin has directed the Russian government to study the establishment of bio-eco settlements along the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor. These settlements are envisioned to integrate the principles of sustainable development and neo-industrialization, with a strong focus on innovative solutions to mitigate adverse environmental effects.

Calling bio-eco settlements a pivotal pillar of Russia's Arctic strategy, Vorotnikov emphasized: "They should, first and foremost, become centers of expertise for the Arctic. A wide range of tasks will be carried out there, but one of the main priorities should be the development of data centers."
Vorotnikov stressed that powerful data centers are an absolute prerequisite for AI progress. Cooling, he noted, with its immense energy appetite, stands as the foremost challenge to constructing such centers.
"Data centers built in the Arctic have several advantages. First, they do not require extensive cooling, as the Arctic's naturally low temperatures provide it. Second, the Arctic has a surplus of electricity. Most importantly, however, modern information technology cannot develop without them," the expert emphasized.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала